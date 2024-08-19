Loren Brovarnik under fire for ‘major attitude’ during Tell All: ‘Thinks she’s an A list celebrity’

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers think Loren Brovarnik got a little too high on her horse.

During Part 4 of the Season 8 Tell All, Loren and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, left early after filming their segment.

As Loren explained, Alexei had to work the next day, and they didn’t have childcare for their three kids, so they caught a late flight back to Florida.

This didn’t sit well with their castmates, Sophie Sierra and Thais Ramone, who felt they should have stuck around like the rest of the cast.

As Loren and Alexei bid farewell to their castmates backstage, Loren felt slighted while doling out hugs.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

When she hugged Sophie and Thais goodbye, she remarked that their hugs seemed “half-a**ed.”

A gif of Loren was posted to 90 Day Fiance’s X page, showing her as she walked away, complaining, “So I got two half-a**ed hugs, but I appreciate it,” giving two thumbs up to her castmates.

In the post’s comments section, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers took aim at Loren for her arrogant behavior.

90 Day Fiance fans slam Loren’s Tell All behavior

One of Loren’s critics wrote that they used to like the TLC star, but “she has gone so far up her own arse now.”

“Now that she’s snatched, she’s a b***h,” added @Danarocksit.

Speaking of Loren’s two “half-a**ed” hugs, another critic wrote, “Two more than she deserves.”

Pic credit: @bubblynads29/@Danarocksit/@Isabell53930418/@the_uvalde_21/X

One of Loren’s haters called her “mentally unstable” and predicted that her behavior would lead Alex to “stray eventually.”

After watching last night’s episode, one 90 Day Fiance fan said their opinion of Loren changed, and from now on, they “don’t care to ever see her.”

“Loren seems to think she’s an A list celebrity or something lmao,” added @bleehhidc.

Pic credit: @ShacDeb/@bleehhidc/@itsjustme1213/@DPatrick943310/X

Others accused Loren of having a “major attitude” and commented how “typical” reality stars end up.

“Sad and pathetic,” read another tweet.

Loren admitted she has baby fever and she wants more surgery

During Loren’s segment, she opened up to Shaun Robinson about undergoing her lengthy and painful Mommy Makeover.

Despite getting “snatched” after having liposuction on her entire body, a tummy tuck, and a fat transfer to her breasts, Loren admitted that she wasn’t pleased with the results.

In fact, Loren confessed that she wants bigger breasts and has considered a second plastic surgery to achieve it.

On top of that, Loren shocked her castmates when she revealed that she had baby fever again. But Alexei certainly wasn’t on board with wanting to expand their family.

After being the primary caretaker and provider while Loren recovered from surgery, Alexei was deadset on not having any more kids.

However, Alexei sang a different tune earlier this year during an interview with ET’s Rachel Smith.

At the time, Alexei told Rachel he’d be open to having a fourth child, but that would be his limit.

“That’s the max. That’s where we are,” Alexei remarked. “Never say never, but not more than that.”

Part 5 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All airs on Sunday, August 25, at 8/7c on TLC.