90 Day Fiance’s Thais Ramone shows off results of breast augmentation

Thais Ramone looks more fabulous than ever – thanks to a little surgical intervention.

The 90 Day Fiance star once made a living as a model while living in her native Brazil, and it’s easy to see why.

The South American reality TV star is naturally gorgeous, but she felt she could use tweaking below the neck.

After giving birth to her daughter Aleesi, Thais felt as though she wanted to renew some fullness in her chest and decided to get breast implants.

In a recent upload on Instagram, Thais showed off her cosmetic surgery results in a series of beautiful outdoor shots.

she wore a crisp red minidress with a plunging neckline by Bella Barnett for the pics as she posed in front of her Tesla just before sunset.

The TLC star is ravishing in red as she shows off the results of her plastic surgery

Thais Ramone showed off her shiny black hair and rocked a ruby red lip to match her dress in the stunning shots.

She uploaded five similar shots and, in the caption, asked her followers which was their favorite.

“1,2,3,4 or 5? ❤️‍🔥,” she asked.

Thais recently admitted to going under the knife in her Instagram Story after being asked about expanding her chest size.

The 90 Day Fiance star has been working on transforming her appearance since welcoming daughter Aleesi

When asked if she got breast implants during an Instagram Story Q&A, Thais revealed that she did opt for a breast augmentation.

Thais shared that she decided to go with 290 cc implants, adding, “Small like I wanted.”

Ever since welcoming her and Patrick Mendes’s daughter, Aleesi, in November 2022, Thais has been working on regaining her pre-pregnancy appearance.

Most recently, she underwent another cosmetic procedure, this time to remove her “belly roll.”

Thais visited an aesthetician for a Venus Freeze procedure, which uses radio frequency waves to boost collagen and tighten sagging skin.

Last year, Thais revealed that she had dropped 38 pounds since giving birth to her daughter.

The TLC star admitted it took her a long time to get back to “normal,” but through a healthy diet and regular exercise, she was able to regain her pre-pregnancy figure.

Thais looks fantastic after shedding some unwanted pounds and having some procedures to boost her self-confidence, and she also lowered her blood pressure by dropping nearly 40 pounds.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.