90 Day Fiance’s Thais Ramone undergoes procedure to remove her ‘belly roll’

Thais Ramone is the latest 90 Day Fiance cast member to have cosmetic work done.

The 26-year-old reality TV star looks fantastic, especially after giving birth in November 2022, but she felt she needed to target some “problem” areas.

Thais shared some footage of her procedures in her Instagram Story, revealing that she had some non-invasive work done recently.

As the Brazilian beauty lay on her procedure bed, she filmed her aesthetician, Tatiana, getting to work on her abdominal area.

Tatiana waved a wand back and forth over Thais’ belly in the video, which was captioned, “Getting rid of this belly roll.”

In a second slide, Thais explained what she had done.

Thais Ramone undergoes laser treatment and muscle stimulation therapy

“For everyone that asked last time, this is the Venus freeze,” Thais wrote in the video’s caption. “Radio [frequency], skin tightness, firming and elasticity.”

One last slide showed Thais undergoing another treatment – stimulating her muscles with radio frequency to tighten her skin and reduce fat.

Per Maya Medical Spa‘s website, the Venus Freeze skin-tightening laser “provides an extremely comfortable, non-surgical solution that harnesses the power of radio frequency technology to boost collagen production by heating the deeper layer of tissue under the skin.”

“This treatment works to smoothen out fine lines and wrinkles, tighten sagging skin, and restore a refreshed, younger-looking appearance” using a combination of Multi-Polar Radio Frequency and Pulsed Electro Magnetic Fields.

The myostimulation procedure Thais had done works to tone muscles, stimulate fat reduction, and reduce cellulite.

Both procedures are non-invasive, the downtime is nil, and the results last an average of several months.

The 90 Day Fiance star is working on herself after giving birth to baby Aleesi

Following Thais giving birth to her daughter, Aleesi, she has been working hard to regain her pre-pregnancy figure.

Last year, Thais dropped 40 pounds, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, through good old-fashioned diet and exercise.

Thais told her fans and followers that her motive for losing weight wasn’t just aesthetic.

The 90 Day Fiance star had developed high blood pressure, so dropping some extra pounds helped bring it down.

In addition to the procedures on her abdomen, Thais recently had some work done on her face.

In an Instagram post dated February 1, Thais revealed that she had lipo shots to slim and contour her face.

Thais shared some beautiful selfies in the post and explained what she had done in her caption.

“So happy with my face since I did Lipo shots at @sculptnyc I asked them for a more contoured face and literally loved as I lost weight but not on my face,” Thais wrote. “They are just amazing!!!”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.