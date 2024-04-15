90 Day Fiance critics slam Thais Ramone for the way she treats Patrick’s brother John: ‘Show some respect’

Things haven’t gotten any more amicable between Thais Ramone and John McManus since we last saw them.

Thais and her husband, Patrick Mendes, returned to the 90 Day Fiance franchise in Season 8 of Happily Ever After?, and while some aspects of their storyline have changed, one thing has not: Thais and Patrick’s brother, John, don’t get along.

John irritated Thais while living with her and Patrick in Nevada, and although they’re living in separate states now, John is still getting under Thais’s skin.

This week on Happily Ever After?, Patrick and Thais planned their trip to Brazil — Thais’s first since moving to America — and during a visit to their home, John decided that he wanted to tag along, too.

John learned that Patrick and Thais were having a party for their daughter, Aleesi, during their trip to Brazil, and he felt it might be a good idea to travel with them to celebrate his niece and to protect his brother from Thais’s father, Carlos, to make sure everything goes “nice and steady.”

Thais voiced that she wanted it to be a “nice” trip, implying that John would cause trouble in Brazil, and during a solo confessional, she admitted that she didn’t want him to come.

Thais Ramone admits she doesn’t want ‘more problems’ if John comes along to Brazil

“I don’t want more problems,” Thais confessed.

But after the episode, Thais came under fire from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers who felt she needed to give John a little more grace.

Thais uploaded a photo to Instagram over the weekend to announce exciting news – she finally received her green card.

Despite the good news, Thais acknowledged that she’s been the target of harsh criticism.

Thais wrote in the caption, “Got my GREEN CARD this week 🇺🇸♥️ haters are going to HATE it!!! 🤣.”

Thais was correct about her haters because they showed up in her comments section in full force.

90 Day Fiance critics take aim at Thais: ‘Stop bashing’ John

One Instagram user urged Thais to mind how she talks to John, calling her behavior “too rude.”

“He is older than you, show some respect,” @queenola41 added. “Be nice.”

Another 90 Day Fiance fan demanded that Thais “stop getting in between family.”

“You have NO RIGHT coming in between [Patrick and John],” their comment continued.

Thais received some harsh criticism on social media. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

More negative comments rolled in, with another critic suggesting that Thais support John.

“All you two do is bash him any chance you get!” they added. “You constantly talk s**t about him and his life! … If you two have nothing nice to say shut up please!”

“Be a better sister in law to John,” @queen_of_france07 chimed in.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.