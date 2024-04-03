90 Day: The Single Life: Are John and Meghan engaged? Here’s what we know

John McManus got down on one knee at the end of Part 3 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All, but did he go through with popping the question to his girlfriend, Meghan Brown?

Following Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life, viewers have been treated to the multi-part Tell All.

We’ve listened to the cast share what happened off-camera, seen the cast take aim at each other, and learned some surprising revelations.

When host Shaun Robinson shifted her focus to John and Meghan’s relationship, the topic quickly turned to marriage.

Meghan insisted she wasn’t putting timelines on relationships, but John’s brother, Patrick Mendes, disagreed.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Patrick claimed that Meghan issued a timeline to John regarding when she wanted to get engaged.

John McManus begins to propose to Meghan during the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell All

Meghan admitted that five years was way too long for her to wait, but when it came time for him to answer, initially, John beat around the bush and didn’t give a specific timeline.

But eventually, after being pressed by his castmates, John shared his timeline.

“My timeline? Well, you know, it’s whenever you know, it’s like whatever happens you know?” John answered before he nervously pulled a ring box out of his back pocket, went down on one knee, and shocked everyone on stage.

We saw John begin to say, “Miss Meghan Brown…” but the clip cut out, so we didn’t see whether or not John went through with asking Meghan to marry him.

So, are John and Meghan husband-and-wife-to-be?

John and Meghan are staying hush-hush about their relationship status on social media

We’ll have to wait until Part 4 of the Tell All next Sunday to see if John went through with proposing and, if so, if Meghan accepted.

In the meantime, John isn’t giving us many clues on social media regarding his relationship status with Meghan.

At this point, the duo still follows each other on Instagram, so that’s a good sign as far as their love life is concerned and Meghan has made multiple appearances on John’s Instagram feed.

Most recently, John filmed Meghan during a couple’s getaway to the beach last month.

In the recording, John and Meghan enjoyed a picnic on the sand.

Meghan’s top covered her left ring finger. It meant we couldn’t tell if she was sporting an engagement ring.

Meghan’s Instagram profile is private, so we don’t know if she has included John in her posts or let the cat out of the bag regarding a likely engagement.

Things got serious quickly between John and Meghan

John has certainly made some big moves indicating that marriage would be the next logical step in his and Meghan’s relationship.

He uprooted his life in Nevada to move to Texas to live with Meghan and has since formed a bond with her special needs daughter.

On top of that, John and Meghan shared that they weren’t doing anything to prevent having a child together, even though John expressed that he wasn’t interested in having a biological child.

Despite what their castmates think about their relationship being riddled with red flags, it looks like John and Meghan are serious about each other. Perhaps we’ll be watching these two walk down the aisle in a future 90 Day Fiance spin-off.

Part 4 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell All airs on Monday, April 8, at 8/7c on TLC.