90 Day Fiance alum Thais Ramone shows off 38-lb. weight loss: ‘It’s not just about aesthetics’

It’s been nearly one year since Thais Ramone gave birth to her daughter, and the 90 Day Fiance alum is down almost 40 pounds.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Thais and her American husband, Patrick Mendes, welcomed their first child, daughter Aleesi, in November 2022.

Since then, Thais has been slowly but surely working to regain her pre-pregnancy figure.

In a recent Instagram post, Thais proved that persistence pays off when she shared that she’s lost 38 pounds since last year at this time.

The Brazilian beauty uploaded a video of herself set to the song Human by Rekordhead, showcasing before-and-after results of her diet and exercise efforts.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In her “before” footage, the reality TV star posed in a sports bra and biker shorts, turning to the side to show off her post-baby body.

Thais Ramone has lost nearly 40 pounds since giving birth to her daughter Aleesi

Next, Thais shared footage of herself breaking a sweat by lifting weights and running on the treadmill, even bringing baby Aleesi along in a stroller so she could fit a gym session into her busy schedule.

Thais also uploaded a sample of one of her healthy meals, including fruit smoothies and fried eggs.

At the end of the recording, Thais posed in front of her bathroom mirror and tugged at her sweatpants’ waistline to reveal how loose they were since she shed some unwanted pounds.

Little Aleesi joined her mom at the end of the video, and the mom-daughter adorably shared a kiss for the camera.

In the caption, Thais wrote, “38 pounds down!”

“A little bit of my weight loss journey,” Thais continued. “2 days to make a year since I had aleesi, and my body took a long time to get back to normal, it’s not easy, my body is not the same but I’m happy with the change and my effort so far.”

Thais concluded her caption noting that her motivation to slim down was based on more than just how she looks.

“If I can do it you can too 💪🫶🏾 (It’s not just about aesthetics but health. I had high blood pressure and I wanted to change that).”

The 90 Day Fiance Season 9 alum is getting back in shape the old-fashioned way

Earlier this year, Thais told her followers in an Instagram Story that she was shedding pounds with a tried and true method: a healthy diet and exercise.

In addition to watching what she eats and clocking hours at the gym, Thais is also a fan of drinking tea to help reduce fluid retention and drinking energy drinks to help give her a boost.

Thais certainly is no stranger to keeping herself in good shape. While still living in her native Brazil, she worked as a model.

Modeling is something Thais would definitely consider again, especially now that she’s regained her pre-pregnancy figure, but with a thriving bikini business and a newly launched hair care line, along with raising a toddler, Thais’ hands are pretty full these days.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.