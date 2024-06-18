Is Thais Ramone pregnant? Here’s why the 90 Day Fiance star might be

Thais Ramone’s daughter, Aleesi, may be on to something.

Thais and her 90 Day Fiance husband, Patrick Mendes, became parents when they welcomed their first child, Aleesi, in November 2022.

Since then, Thais has been enjoying first-time motherhood and hasn’t been focused on expanding her and Patrick’s family any time soon.

But 1.5-year-old Aleesi seems to have a suspicion that she could soon be a big sister.

Thais shared a Reel on Instagram showing little Aleesi repeatedly kissing, snuggling up to her mommy’s tummy, and grabbing her midsection.

The tune Clumsy Situations by Eitan Epstein Music played in the background, and the accompanying caption asked, “She’s kissing my belly all day! It’s a sign? 🤯”

Thais’s Instagram followers were quick to flood her comments section with feedback, many of them sharing their own stories of babies knowing they were pregnant before they knew themselves.

90 Day Fiance fans wonder if Thais Ramone is pregnant again

“Babies are highly intelligent and intuitive. This is a sign,” proclaimed one of Thais’ fans.

Another agreed that “babies know first” and shared that their youngest child did the same thing as Aleesi three weeks before finding out they were pregnant.

Others assumed that Aleesi’s behavior was indicative that Thais was pregnant again.

One Instagram user was so certain Aleesi was telling us she was going to be a big sister that they wished Thais congratulations.

“Please say you are having another baby!!!” begged another follower.

@lizzaa_aambriz wondered whether Thais was using the video as a pregnancy announcement and asked, “Is that a sign you’re trying to tell us!!!”

Will Thais and Patrick have more children?

So, are Thais and Patrick ready for more kids? They haven’t given us any clear-cut answers.

Last year, Thais opened up about having more kids with Patrick. During an Instagram Story Q&A, the Brazilian native revealed, “We haven’t [talked] about that yet.”

Thais looks fabulous after welcoming baby Aleesi

Since giving birth to Aleesi, Thais didn’t take long to return to her pre-pregnancy physique.

The former bikini model used a combination of diet, exercise, and plastic surgery to achieve her look.

In addition to eating small meals throughout the day and incorporating weight training into her workout routine, Thais went under the knife to top off her aesthetic.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the reality TV star started with breast augmentation to return some fullness to her chest and used the Venus Freeze machine to shrink her “belly roll.”

