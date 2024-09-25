Teresa Guidice called out while cooking red sauce: ‘You used jarred sauce’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice can’t catch a break.

However, her recent social media video has made people wonder about her authenticity.

Being Italian and cooking has always been a part of the show. Elaborate dinners, pasta, and cookbooks have been a part of the Bravo hit for over a decade.

Recently, Teresa popped up on TikTok to show followers how to make red sauce, but it didn’t go over as well as she thought it would.

She asked her followers to “cook with me” while showing them the steps she used to make dinner for the family.

The RHONJ star said she was making red sauce, but the comment section lit up when she pulled out the jarred sauce.

Teresa Giudice called out for using jarred sauce

After chopping onions and garlic and sauteeing them in olive oil, Teresa Giudice made the sauce.

She pulled a jar of sauce and added it to the pot, which caused followers to question what The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was doing.

One follower asked, “Wait you used jarred sauce ?”

Another posted, “Thought you were making red sauce!? I just seen you use a jar of sauce? 😂 🤔.”

Teresa replied, “I told you I went to Trader Joe’s so I bought everything from there.”

Will Teresa Giudice return to RHONJ for Season 15?

After a chaotic Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the series is on hiatus as the network decides what to do with the series.

Teresa Giudice is the OG of RHONJ; without her, the show may not have as much appeal as it did.

No news is expected until the end of the year or early 2025, but a total reboot isn’t out of the question. Andy Cohen has been back and forth about what could happen with the show.

Some viewers want to see Melissa Gorga and Rachel Fuda back, calling them the “only cast we need.”

If we had to guess, Teresa Giudice would be back, but her bestie, Jennifer Aydin, may not. Season 14 was riddled with back and forth between Jennifer and Danielle Cabral, and both could be a liability moving forward.

Despite Rachel and Teresa’s differences, the two can film together without violence, which is a plus. The sticking point will likely be whether Margaret Josephs returns and who else is asked back.

For now, though, Teresa is focused on spending time with her daughters and husband and on her podcast.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.