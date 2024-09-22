Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga are ‘only cast we need’ as RHONJ remains in limbo

Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga’s friendship is still strong despite The Real Housewives of New Jersey not filming.

The women were friends outside of the show before Rachel began filming, and it seems that during her sophomore season, the brunette picked up plenty of fans along the way.

Over the weekend, Rachel and Melissa attended an event at Six Flags to celebrate the spooky season. Their husbands, John Fuda and Joe Gorga, accompanied their wives and friends.

The RHONJ star shared photos of their adventure, and they appeared to enjoy their night out.

Their boys were also at the amusement park for the night, posing with their famous parents.

Rachel captioned the share, “Tis’ the Halloween Season! 🎃 👻 @sfgradventure & Fright Fest are so nostalgic for me🖤 Just what we needed to get in mood for Fall 🍁 Thank you for having us! My voice will be recovering from screaming for the next week 🫠😂 #sfgradventure #frightfest #halloween”

RHONJ viewers want Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga for Season 15

The comment section of Rachel Fuda’s Instagram share lit up with praise for the two The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars.

One suggested that Melissa Gorga and Rachel are the “only cast we need” for another season of the hit Bravo show.

Someone else wrote, “Love that you and Mellisa are close friends. Love you two and your family.”

Another follower noticed the infamous “pool guy” in the photo, saying, “Looks like the pool guy found a gorgeous woman… He dodged a bullet with T that’s for sure😂”

Pic credit: @rachelfuda/Instagram

When will Season 15 of RHONJ be announced?

After what could only be described as a disastrous Season 14, Bravo executives are taking their time before deciding what to do with Season 15.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey could be completely rebooted like The Real Housewives of New York City or brought back with a core cast and new faces.

Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga would return if asked, and Dolores Catania is a safe bet because she can get along with anyone on either side of the cast divide.

Some changes will have to be made because another season, like the most recent, would bring the show to its end.

If Danielle Cabral isn’t asked back, we wouldn’t be surprised. Her feud with Jennifer Aydin led to two physical altercations, one of which halted production.

As RHONJ hangs in the balance, Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga keep their friendship strong and in the spotlight.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.