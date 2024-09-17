Danielle Cabral showered with support from RHONJ co-stars as she reunites with her father

Danielle Cabral’s relationship with her father has been the topic of much debate during her two-season stint on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The 39-year-old has been vocal about a family rift that derailed her relationship with her brother and father.

Thankfully, if her new Instagram post is to be believed, the Boujie Kidz founder has been able to build a bridge to reconciliation with her father.

Danielle shared a series of photos on the social media platform of a vacation to Greece, and some cute snaps of their reunion were included.

“Welcome to Greece! Let the adventures begin,” Danielle wrote in the caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“We had a beautiful dinner with my father. Imagine booking two separate trips for the same exact time?!”

Danielle Cabral with her father. Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

“Our itinerary is Athens ➡️ Mykonos ➡️ Santorini,” she added.

Danielle’s RHONJ friends celebrate the occasion

Danielle’s RHONJ co-stars took to the comments section of the photos to share their well-wishes.

Danielle is feeling the love. Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

“Have the best time ever! Love seeing you and your dad together,” Rachel Fuda wrote.

“Your dad is the cutest,” Melissa Gorga shared in the comments.

Dolores spreads love. Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

Dolores Catania shared love heart and clapping hands emojis because she’s pretty happy about the family reunion.

It’s nice seeing that things are moving in the right direction for Danielle and her family.

Unfortunately, there’s a high probability that her storyline will no longer be charted on RHONJ.

RHONJ is headed for major changes

The long-running Bravo hit is headed for a revamp, which will involve adding many new faces to reinvigorate the show.

The series has been criticized in recent years because the drama between the women has gotten so dark.

Danielle herself has been a contributing factor to that and was almost sent home from the finale taping after lunging over a table at co-star Jennifer Aydin.

With viewership faltering, the network and producers are weighing up their options to salvage the show.

A complete cast reboot is thought to be out of the question because the show could survive with some returning ladies and some new personalities to shift the narrative.

Danielle recently opened up about her future on the show and was unsure whether she believed it would be the right decision to stay put.

The common consensus from the cast is that the continued toxicity is draining.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.