Haters clown Melissa Gorga for claiming she and Danielle Cabral turned down the VMAs

Melissa Gorga has her share of haters, and right now, they’re on social media dragging The Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

The VMAs aired last night and Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Jenn Fessler, and Rachel Fuda were front and center.

Melissa has snagged an invite to the event in the past, but this time, she wasn’t in attendance due to prior obligations.

The brunette beauty and her castmate Danielle Cabral were already booked for an event.

The pair have been booked and busy since the season ended and they had already committed to a joint appearance on the same day as the awards show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Melissa took to social media to explain her absence, but that might have been a bad idea because now she’s getting roasted by the trolls.

Here’s why RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga and Danielle Cabral did not attend the 2024 VMAs

Melissa posted a video on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the same day as the VMAs, and explained why most of her castmates were there without her.

“I’m on my way to my event with Danielle at Calandras. Very excited to meet everyone,” said the RHONJ star.

“We’re missing the VMAs tonight, I know,” Melissa continued. “We were supposed to go, but we have commitments and we’re gonna be cheering on our girls from the sidelines.”

Melissa is saying both her and Danielle turned down the VMAs for this 🤡🤡#rhonj #bravotv pic.twitter.com/jb83LiRi2o — RealTeresaFanNoCloutChasing (@AO34239416) September 12, 2024

Meanwhile, the RHONJ cast looked stunning as they walked the black carpet at the VMAs.

Rachel attended with her husband, John Fuda, and she also posted photos with Jenn and Dolores, who had boyfriend Paulie Connell by her side.

Date night at the @mtv #VMAS @johnfuda_ 🩵 Had the most incredible time!!!

“Every single performance and set was 10/10 &…more,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Haters throw shade at Melissa and Danielle

The RHONJ critics were ready to tear apart Melissa’s video after X user @RealTeresaFanNoCloutChasing shared the video and wrote, “Melissa is saying both her and Danielle turned down the VMAs for this 🤡🤡.”

People responded and mocked the RHONJ star for claiming she received an invitation to the VMAs.

“Translation: we weren’t invited but wanted you guys to think we were,” wrote an x user.

“No one is passing over the VMA’s for a grill. Definitely not Melissa. She wouldn’t miss that photo op,” claimed someone else.

A commenter wrote, “Please! These girls would not want to miss an opportunity to not hang out or see celebrities.”

Pic credit: @cmdlegitjersey/@marquishnesmith/@JeihopSan/@twiggyatgreen/@BHousewivesfan/X

Someone exclaimed, “Her clout chasing a** did not get invited to the VMAs. She just seen a picture with Teresa and John Legend. I figure she’d throw that out there.”

Another added, “This woman is so thirsty AF. Even if she did attend, did she think the spotlight would be on her? So delusional this woman.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.