Teresa Giudice causes confusion with ‘Go Blue’ comment — Here’s what she meant

Teresa Giudice couldn’t have chosen a worse moment to comment “Go Blue” on her status and now it’s causing havoc online.

People assumed that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was sharing her support for a certain political party and they had a lot to say about that.

Many responded to the post, some expressing surprise that the 52-year-old was getting involved in politics.

However, it was much ado about nothing as Teresa was not trying to throw her support behind anyone.

In reality, she was referring to a football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the USC Trojans.

The RHONJ star and her hubby, Luis Ruelas, traveled to Michigan over the weekend to visit daughter Gabriella Giudice, who is attending college in the Great Lakes State.

The RHONJ star shared a post on X without much context, simply writing “Go Blue” while adding blue and yellow heart emojis.

Go Blue 💙💛 — Teresa Giudice (@Teresa_Giudice) September 22, 2024

“You’re a democrat?” someone asked.

“Wait, what? I thought all your followers were like the trump cult 🤷🏽‍♀️,” noted someone else.

An X user said “I’m so excited you’re with us! #KamalaHarris.”

Someone also advised the Bravo Housewife, “Nooooo Teresa noooooo. Don’t get into the political BS @tere.”

Meanwhile, some people instantly knew that the RHONJ star was referring to a football game.

“Hilarious anyone tried to say it was about kamilla,” reasoned a commenter.

“What a bunch of idiots thinking this is political! She’s cheeeing on Michigan at the football game,” exclaimed someone else.

Teresa was supporting Michigan State in her post on X

The RHONJ star shared the caption again on Instagram but this time she posted photos and a lot more context.

“Go Blue 💙💛 Michigan wins 27-24 amazing game!!!” she wrote.

The photos also showed the mom of four in her Michigan shirt, posing with her second eldest daughter Gabriella as they enjoyed a football game together.

Teresa’s husband, Luis Ruelas, was also in the mix, snapping photos with the usually shy Gabriella at the jam-packed event.

The brunette beauty is now in her sophomore year at the University of Michigan.

RHONJ viewers got a front-seat view of Gabriella’s college sendoff in Season 14.

Cameras showed the 19-year-old — who Teresa affectionately refers to as her porcelain doll — as she packed her bags and got ready to leave home for the first time.

The season also featured an emotional sendoff dinner for Gabriella, including her siblings, her stepdad, Luis, and her stepbrother Louie Jr.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.