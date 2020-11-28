Teresa Giudice shares photos of first Thanksgiving since Joe Giudice divorce as RHONJ star enjoyed the holiday with her daughters

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice shared a photo of her first Thanksgiving since she divorced Joe Giudice. Teresa spent the holiday with her four daughters – Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.

Teresa posted a photo with her girls with the caption, “Thankful for my daughters strength to stand tall in this world.”

Several fans took to the comment section to say how beautiful her family was. Joe also commented and said, “Miss you girls.”

Gia and Milania recently returned home from a trip to visit their father in Italy. The trip was their first time seeing Joe in almost a year.

Teresa and Joe finalized their divorce in September after 20 years of marriage. While their marriage may have officially ended, Teresa and Joe have continued to be supportive of one another through social media.

Following their divorce, Teresa and Joe have both moved on and are seeing other people.

Joe announces he’s dating a lawyer

During an interview on The Wendy Williams Show in October, Joe revealed he was seeing a lawyer. He said, “We have been seeing each other… I wouldn’t say she’s my girlfriend, but we’re hanging out together”

Teresa was supportive of Joe’s new romance and was happy to see him moving on with his life.

Joe hasn’t revealed too much about his new love interest or whether or not his daughters were introduced to her during their visit this past month.

Teresa reveals she has a new boyfriend

Joe wasn’t the only one seeing someone new, as Teresa recently posted a photo to social media to announce her new boyfriend Luis Ruelas. Luis is a 46-year-old entrepreneur from New Jersey.

According to In Touch, Joe showed support for Teresa and said, “What’s she going to do, stay alone forever? That’s not fair as well. Look, if I would have got out and I would have been able to go home, who knows what would happen? Maybe we’d still be in the same situation, maybe not. I don’t know. Things change after so many years.”

Luis’s ex-wife, Marisa DiMartino, also wished the couple well and said she was happy for Luis and Teresa.

A source close to the family told In Touch that Teresa’s girls have all met Luis and like him. The source said, “Teresa says she’s taking it slow, but she’s madly in love with Louie. And while her daughters miss their dad, they all think it’s great that their mom is happy.”

Teresa’s first Thanksgiving after her divorce showed that her family in a good place after struggling over the past few years. It’s likely that her divorce and the impact it had on her daughters will play out during the new season of RHONJ.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.