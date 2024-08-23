Teresa Giudice is confused why Tamra Judge keeps talking about her: ‘She’s always got something to say about me’

Teresa Giudice has ruffled the feathers of her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars for fun since 2009.

But she’s met her match in The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge.

Despite the pair being on different shows, you’d think they’d be able to play nice and, you know, support one another.

However, Tamra has been self-sabotaging over the last few seasons on RHOC, and it seems like this behavior is spilling over to the entire Bravo universe.

It all started a few years ago when Teresa branded Tamra a bad friend by having her sworn enemy, Caroline Manzo, on her podcast.

Tamra, who goes for the jugular, responded by calling the veteran Bravolebrity a “jailbird.”

Despite their back-and-forth, they seemingly put their beef aside at an event, but it’s all kicking off again because Teresa believes Tamra can’t stop talking negatively about her.

Teresa feels like Tamra always has something to say about her

During a recent installment of the AllAboutTRH podcast, Teresa was asked about Tamra.

“I mean, listen, Tamra. She’s always got something to say about me, you know,” the Turning the Tables podcast host said.

“But I mean, I get it. But it’s like I don’t talk s–t about her,” Teresa reasoned before asking her to “stop, please.”

“Listen, I don’t usually throw the first punch,” she added.

As we said, Teresa has been ruffling feathers for years. She’s gone after her castmates in the past.

Strangely, these ladies go after each other, but in the absence of a storyline on her show, Tamra seems more concerned with commenting on other people to deflect from that.

Or perhaps she’s trying to create beef so they have a storyline if there are any other Real Housewives mash-up series in the future.

Sadly, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip seems dead and buried following Bravo’s multiple lawsuits regarding the Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville incident.

Who knows, maybe the two women will appear on each other’s podcasts to discuss their issues and find some unity. That seems to be a thing now.

Teresa and Tamra are booked and busy

Tamra is appearing on RHOC Season 18, but Teresa’s future with RHONJ is up in the air as the show prepares for a reboot for Season 15.

Teresa won’t be away from screens for long. She’s set to star in House of Villains Season 2 on E! later this year.

The first trailer showcased her going to battle with Tiffany “New York” Pollard, so maybe she’ll have a new enemy.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.