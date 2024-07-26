Teresa Giudice dragged for photo at event with RHONJ co-stars: ‘Is this a new wax figure exhibit?’

Teresa Giudice made it clear earlier this week that she believed her job was on the line with a statement criticizing the toxicity from fans towards The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast.

Out of the countless cities across the franchise, RHONJ seemingly has more haters than lovers, and it might be thanks to certain cast members talking to bloggers and leaking information.

Either way, Teresa caught some heat for her statement, partly because she shut off the comments section, which many critics took to mean she didn’t want to be called out.

In the aftermath, she shared a photo of herself, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Real Housewives of New York alum Jill Zarin at an event, and it did not go unnoticed by fans.

While there were plenty of positive comments, quite a few called out Teresa for her past actions and how they don’t align with her plea to cut the toxicity towards her and her castmates.

It’s become the norm nowadays that the comments section of any cast member is filled with praise and criticism, partly because the cast is split down the middle due to the ongoing feud between Teresa and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

Teresa’s social media post sparks more hate

The tension between Teresa and Melissa is so high that the traditional reunion format was scrapped for a watch party-style finale that shows the two sides watching the final scenes.

One fan took to the comments section of Teresa’s new photo with the following question: “Is this a new wax figure exhibit?”

It’s a lot of shade for such a small comment, but the critic points out how heavily edited the photo looks.

Another critic wondered why Teresa shut off the comments section in her anti-hate post.

Of course, there’s a good chance Teresa’s decision to do that was tactical because there would inevitably be a lot of hate in the comments section.

“Dolores is the only descent person in that picture,” another critic chimed.

We’re going to assume they mean “decent” here, but the tide has turned a lot on Dolores this season because viewers are tired of her being in the middle of the two sides.

Teresa’s ‘vitriol’ is being called out

Another critic called out Teresa’s “own hate and vitriol for others” for the “attacks on” her family and cast members.

It’s unclear which direction producers will go to salvage RHONJ, but a good start would be cutting out everyone who leaked the news to bloggers.

We need natural storylines that are not driven by baseless planted rumors.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.