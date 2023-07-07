Teresa Giudice claps back at naysayers after daughter defends ‘great stepdad’ Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice and her four daughters are on a mission to help clean up Luis Ruelas’ image after a slew of bad press about his behavior on The Real Housewives of New Jersey last season.

Most recently, Teresa’s daughter Milania sang her stepfather’s praises and applauded him for all he has done for her and her sisters.

However, viewers weren’t exactly buying that, and after the naysayers chimed in, Teresa clapped back at a few of them in the comments.

The OG has always been fiercely defensive of her husband, and while some people have called the dad of two a walking red flag, Teresa is sticking by her man.

Meanwhile, Luis has been spending lots of family time with his two sons and stepdaughters and putting on a united front.

He was recently at Gabriella Giudice’s high school graduation and caught some slack for what RHONJ viewers dubbed an inappropriate post.

The Jersey businessman congratulated his stepdaughter in the post, but people felt he was trying to replace her father, Joe Giudice.

However, as far as the girls are concerned, Luis is doing a great job of playing second fiddle to their dad.

Milania Giudice sings the praises of her stepdad Luis Ruelas

Milania was a guest on her mom’s podcast Namaste B$tches, co-hosted by Melissa Pfeister, and they have been promoting the new episode online.

Teresa shared a snippet from Milania’s interview where she sang the praises of her stepdad, Luis.

The 17-year-old told the haters that “Luis is a great stepfather, you guys don’t know anything!”

“What Luis has done for my sisters and I, I bet half these men in this world would never do that,” She continued. “Luis is so amazing, and that’s what everyone doesn’t know … he’s such a great stepdad.”

Milania also reasoned that her dad Joe would not have given Luis the stamp of approval if he wasn’t a great guy.

“Come on, you guys know Joe … You think he’s gonna let anybody around his girls who he doesn’t like? No!” she affirmed.



RHONJ star Teresa Giudice claps back at naysayers

Teresa proudly promoted the snippet on Instagram and wrote, “You want to hear the real truth about the kind of man Louie is? Well, Milania dishes it all out and sets the record straight! This episode with @melissapfeister my amazing girl is one of my favorites, you can’t miss it🔥❤️❤️.”

However, after people heard the clip, some of them were not convinced, and they aired their feelings about Milania’s interview.

One Instagram user claimed that Milania’s comments about Luis sounded “rehearsed.”

“Please really please stop,” responded Teresa.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Another listener added, “Kids are often wrong, lol,” but the mom of four clapped back at that too.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

“You really need to go be happy with yourself,” she responded.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.