Teresa Giudice calls Monica Garcia ‘a rat’ in House of Villains finale plus here’s who won Season 2

Teresa Giudice and Monica Garcia faced off during the finale of House of Villains, and let’s just say it didn’t go well.

The OG called the newcomer a “rat,” referring to her controversial solo season on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Monica has been narrating as the voice of the house on the show but she appeared in person for the last episode.

The cast members—most of whom were eliminated over the past 12 weeks—returned to see who would be crowned the winner and take home the $200,000 cash prize.

Teresa was eliminated in Episode 9 but returned to vote in the finale.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The reality TV stars had varying reactions to Monica’s appearance on the show, but The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was not thrilled to see the 39-year-old.

Teresa Giudice calls Monica Garcia ‘a rat’ in the House of Villains finale

Teresa doesn’t have the best opinion of Monica and when she waltzed into the House of Villains, the RHONJ star didn’t hold back.

The cast members were gathered outside when the brunette beauty made her entrance to applause and exclamations of surprise.

“Oh my God, Monica Garcia, she’s done some iconic s**t,” said Kandy Muse in excitement. However, Teresa was not impressed.

“Monica Garcia is a Salt Lake City housewife—or was a Salt Lake City Housewife,” Teresa shadily said in her confessional after Monica made her entrance.

When the scene flashed back to the house, Teresa whispered to Larissa Lima (who was sitting beside her) “She’s a rat.”

The mom of four explained Monica’s involvement in being an informant for the FBI against the now-imprisoned Jen Shah, telling them, “She worked for someone and she was the rat to the government.”

Here’s who won Season 2

After a dramatic and entertaining season, a winner was declared and the banished cast members all played a hand in crowning America’s Ultimate Supervillain.

It was down to Big Brother’s Jessie Godderz, Love and Hip Hop star Safaree Samuels, and The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann.

The trio’s co-stars cast their votes for who they wanted to take home the grand prize and ultimately it was Safaree who struck gold.

Jessie didn’t stand a chance as the votes were split between Wes and Safaree, with the VH1 star edging him out by one vote. Five people voted for Safaree while four voted for Wes.

The villains who voted for Safaree were Kandy, Larsa, Teresa, Camilla Poindexter, and Kandy Muse, with the tie-breaking vote from Jessie.

House of Villains is currently on hiatus on E!