Teresa Giudice speaks out after House of Villains elimination

Teresa Giudice’s strategy for winning House of Villains Season 2 was a total failure because she was the latest contestant eliminated from the show.

The Bravo star can kiss goodbye the $200,000 cash prize and the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain.

Teresa has no regrets about her time on the show, as she recently confessed in an interview after her exit.

She also addressed her beef with castmate Tiffany “New York” Pollard, who brought her husband, Luis Ruelas, into the drama.

During a heated confrontation between them, Tiffany accused Luis of cheating on his wife.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That didn’t go over well with The Real Housewvies of New Jersey OG, who’s always been very protective of her husband. If you need a refresher, rewatch any episode of RHONJ Season 12.

Teresa Giudice speaks on her House of Villains elimination

Episode 9 of House of Villains started with a shocking elimination, but this one had a twist.

Host Joel McHale told the cast that instead of voting someone out, the next person would be eliminated by a ranking system.

After being ranked the least villainous in the house, Teresa was asked to pack her bags and hit the road.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke to the Virtual RealiTea hosts after her exit, telling them, “If I had to go out, I have to say I liked the way I left the show.”

Teresa, who was dubbed “Mother Teresa” by her castmates, has always insisted that she’s not a villain, which is why she was happy with the ranking that led to her elimination.

“I don’t feel like I’m a villain,” she reiterated. “I’m only a villain if you come at me.”

Teresa gives an update on her feud with Tiffany Pollard

Teresa had Tiffany coming for her full force when she entered the House of Villains mansion.

However, she took things too far with claims that Teresa’s husband cheated on her, and that didn’t sit well with the RHONJ star.

“I would never do that to Tiffany, but if, you know, she felt like she needed to do that and she feels good about it, then that’s on her,” said Teresa.

The 52-year-old revealed that after Tiffany’s comment, Luis received DMs from people accusing him of cheating on her, which is “so false.”

Despite their heated faceoff earlier in the season, Tiffany and Teresa have made amends.

“She ended up saying sorry to me,” shared Teresa, who added that Tiffany also apologized to Luis at the House of Villains Season 2 premiere party.

Check out Teresa’s interview below.

House of Villains airs Thursdays at 10/9c on E!