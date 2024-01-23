RHOSLC rumor: Monica Garcia fired from the show after one season

Some of you might be upset about this but, rumors are swirling that Monica Garcia has been fired after one season.

It’s been a controversial first season for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newbie, but it might be her last.

However, do not expect an announcement quite yet, because part three part of the reunion is still set to play out.

Monica has been the topic of conversation since she joined the show, as her down-to-earth roots and sef deprecating persona were a refreshing change for viewers.

The mom of four came on the scene and gave us the good, the bad, and the ugly.

She immediately came clean about her months-long affair with her brother-in-law –which got her shunned and axed from the Mormon church–and she also gave us a look at the tumultuous relationship with her mother.

However, the 40-year-old was keeping a big secret, and it all came to a head at the Season 4 finale–when the women confronted her about using a gossip page to run a smear campaign against them.

Now the newbie is on an island by herself, but can she recover from this?

Sources claim Monica Garcia has been fired from RHOSLC

Monica has become just as polarizing, if not, more so than her former friend Jen Shah, but she might have played all her cards too soon.

Viewers have been very vocal about their stance on Monica, some want her gone and others have been rallying behind the controversial newbie.

However, pop culture commenter, Ryan Bailey recently shared on his podcast that Monica has been fired.

“Let me break some news for everybody out there, now this is from a source that has never led me astray,” said Ryan, who noted that the same source told him in advance about AnneMarie Wiley’s casting on RHOBH.

“I think you’re gonna hear this announcement, probably after the finale this week or next week. Monica will not be coming back to the show,” he declared.

RHOSLC viewers sound off on Monica Garcia’s alleged firing

A snippet of the podcast about Monica’s alleged firing was posted online and several RHOSLC fans felt it was fake news.

Meanwhile, others noted that if true, it was a bad move by the network.

“It will be the worst decision ever Bravo could do. FACT,” wrote one commenter.

“I don’t believe it,” said someone else.

One Instagram user said, “For some reason, I don’t believe this. We don’t know who’s staying until after the reunion concludes 🤣🤣.”

“Why would they cancel her after she carried the season if it wasn’t for Monica the show would’ve flopped they used her I’m not even watching next season that old cast is wack,” exclaimed a RHOSLC viewer.

“No way this is real,” someone else added.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.