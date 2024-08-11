Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas slammed for heavily edited vacation photos: ‘Look like cartoon characters’

With The Real Housewives of New Jersey wrapping up its 14th season, one of its stars has been partying it up in Europe.

Over the last few weeks, Teresa Giudice has shared vacation snaps with her husband, Luis Ruelas.

Some fans have taken this as Teresa trying to avoid commenting on her future with RHONJ because Bravo and producers are reportedly looking to refresh the show next season.

Teresa has been at odds with many of her cast members, such as Rachel Fuda and Margaret Josephs, so there have been questions about which cast members will be asked back.

Teresa is seemingly trying to act unbothered as her future on the show she started remains in the air, but she could do a better job posting the photos.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Fans took to the comments section of her latest snaps that show her and Luis looking airbrushed and cartoon-like.

RHONJ fans blast Teresa’s photos

The photos are something else but are on par with her recent efforts.

“Look like cartoon characters,” one fan complained.

Teresa’s Photoshop skills are questioned. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

With the rise of social media, celebrities are prone to using filters to change their appearance to maintain the ruse that they don’t look the same as they do on TV.

More often than not, many celebrities try to keep the filters to a minimum, and some telltale signs of filters are things behind the subject that look distorted.

However, Teresa didn’t get that memo and turned the filters up to extreme levels with these photos to the point that they almost looked fan-made.

Teresa’s filtering is criticized. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

“Seriously wtf with the filter,” another critic said.

“Enough with the filters… you’re not that young…” said a third fan.

Fans are over Teresa’s Photoshop skills. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

As we said, Teresa, or whoever edits her photos and runs her social media, went way overboard in this instance.

It’s one thing to show fans your vacation, but another to pose as a caricature.

“She looks nothing like this,” another viewer said with a laughing emoji.

This fan thinks Teresa is digitally altering her appearance. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

There’s no telling whether Teresa will respond to the backlash about the photos, but something tells us she won’t want to engage with the toxicity.

Teresa recently called out the toxic fans of RHONJ

It was only last month that she complained about the vitriol hurled at her and her castmates from fans.

New Jersey is the most toxic of all the shows in the sprawling Real Housewives franchise.

The series has just one episode left to air this season: A special that takes the ladies back to Rails Steak House to watch the season finale for the first time.

That said, it’s pretty pointless, considering the two sides of the cast will be in different rooms.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.