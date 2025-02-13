Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards and fiancée Amanda welcome first child together

Ryan Edwards is officially a father of four.

The Teen Mom star welcomed his first child with his fiancée, Amanda Conner.

Ryan announced the news in a post on his Facebook page Wednesday night.

Ryan included two photos in the post and shared his daughter’s name and measurements.

“Baby Presley was born on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6:15 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz. and measuring 20 in.,” he began his caption. “Today is the day we welcomed our gift from God, Presley Sage Elianna Edwards. We are truly blessed to welcome this beautiful healthy baby girl into our family.”

“We have worked so hard to reach our goals and build a new life with all of our children,” Ryan continued. “We are looking forward to being a healthy happy family and are just deeply thankful for everyone’s love and support.”

In his first photo, Ryan kissed Amanda’s head as she lay in a hospital bed with baby Presley on her chest.

Ryan kissed Amanda’s head as she held their newborn daughter, Presley. Pic credit: @rce85/Facebook

Little Presley sported a full head of dark blonde hair and wore a pink onesie and matching mittens.

The second photo Ryan uploaded was a close-up shot of Presley’s tiny foot wrapped in a blanket.

Ryan uploaded a photo of Presley’s little foot. Pic credit: @rce85/Facebook

Ryan’s fans congratulate him and Amanda

Ryan Edwards received an outpouring of congratulatory comments on the post.

Many of his fans and followers acknowledged their happiness for him and his bride-to-be.

One such supporter wrote, “Your redemption story is special. Cling to this and stay strong. You got this. Best gift ever is a family man.”

“Congratulations!!! I love this!! I love how far Ryan has come. You guys deserve each other!! Also love the co-parenting!!!!!!” added another.

A third Facebook user commented, “Congratulations! This makes my heart so happy. A beautiful testimony.”

Ryan’s Facebook followers congratulated him and Amanda in the comments of his post. Pic credit: @rce85/Facebook

Amanda was ‘so damn sick’ before giving birth

Amanda hasn’t posted the news on social media yet, but that’s probably because she’s exhausted.

Not only did she just give birth, but according to her latest Instagram Story slide, she was extremely ill less than 24 hours before welcoming Baby Presley.

She shared a Boomerang of a trash can, a cup of ice, and a cup of Pedialyte, set to the soundtrack Down with the Sickness.

“So damn sick 🤒,” she wrote in the caption.

“Thank God for my son & Pedialyte..He is caring for his mama today,” she added.

Amanda was extremely ill just before giving birth. Pic credit: @amandaa_conner/Instagram

Presley marks Ryan’s fourth child. In addition to his and Amanda’s new daughter, the MTV star also shares a 16-year-old son, Bentley, with his ex, Maci Bookout, and his children, son Jagger and daughter Stella, with his ex-wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.