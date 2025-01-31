Ryan Edwards admits he ‘hates’ to worry son Bentley: ‘At least I’m here’

Ryan Edwards got real about the worry he’s inflicted on his teenage son, Bentley.

During Thursday night’s Season 2B premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Ryan had a heart-to-heart with his fiancee and baby mama, Amanda Conner.

During their conversation, Ryan admitted that his years of drug abuse, which led to stints in jail and rehab, have worried his eldest son.

“I know that there for a little bit, he was definitely worried [about] me going to jail and then having to go to rehab and all this stuff,” Ryan told Amanda.

“And you know, you hate to worry your kid as a parent,” he continued, “It should be the other way around.”

Ryan noted that Bentley will likely always worry a bit, adding, “But at least I’m here.”

Ryan and Maci have made major headway in their co-parenting relationship

Ryan also talked about everyone getting along, which Bentley also appreciates.

Ryan and Bentley’s mom, Maci Bookout, had a strained co-parenting relationship for many years.

At one point, things were so bad that Maci was granted a restraining order against her ex.

Ryan has struggled with substance abuse and addiction for most of his life, which hindered his relationship with Bentley.

But after going to rehab, where he met Amanda, and getting sober, things have been looking up.

Ryan acknowledged that Bentley gets along with his step-mom-to-be, and now that his parents and their significant others are in a good place, things are better all around.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers are impressed by how far Maci and Ryan have come

In another preview clip shared by Teen Mom on Instagram, Maci and Ryan are seen planning Bentley’s birthday party along with Amanda and Taylor.

Maci and Ryan’s co-parenting skills impressed Teen Mom fans, who took to the comments section of the Reel to praise their growth and Ryan’s recovery.

“Ryan is looking a hell of a lot healthier 👏,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another commenter admitted they never thought they’d see the day “where Maci and Ryan were in the same space together and laughing and smiling. So happy to see this for everyone involved.”

“Love this Ryan! Actually engaging in conversation & not just giving 1 word answers,” added a third Teen Mom viewer. “You can tell straight away he’s living a much happier & healthier life 🥰.”

Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Thursday, January 30 at 8/7c on MTV.