Judge orders Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards to halfway house after completing rehab

Troubled Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards just learned his fate after a scheduled court appearance.

After completing his rehab program, the judge ordered the 35-year-old to check into a halfway house.

Monsters and Critics reported on the string of charges laid against Ryan a few months ago.

He was arrested for harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, stalking, driving under the influence, and violating an order of protection.

Back in April, he was sentenced to 11 months and 29 Days in the Silverdale Detention Center. However, he was released nine months early in July and sent to the Council for Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services Rehab (CADAS) in Tennessee.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ryan has made some strides since then, and earlier today, he faced the judge once again.

Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards sentenced to a halfway house after rehab stint

Ryan had a scheduled court appearance, and his parents, Jen and Larry, were also there to show their support.

However, his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards, was not in attendance, nor was Maci Bookout — who came under fire when she attended his court hearing in June.

The U.S. Sun reported that the state prosecutor gave an update and revealed, “Mr. Edwards is still at CADAS Rehab. The state has no intention to resolve these cases until we see how Mr. Edwards is doing.”

That update came as a letter from the rehab facility, which recommended that Ryan transition to a halfway house.

The prosecutor noted, “Based on that letter, the state would ask, would order Mr. Edwards to go to Oasis” — a reference to the name of the halfway house he will attend.

Judge Starnes was also impressed with Ryan’s slow but steady improvement and exclaimed, “The letter sounds good. He’s doing really well. Looks like he’s been drug-free for three months and 25 days. Longest you’ve had in years and years. We’re happy about that.”

What’s next for Ryan Edwards?

Ryan “will be in Oasis tomorrow,” the representative for CADAS Rehab revealed, and if he leaves the program the state will be “immediately” notified.

Judge Starnes also ordered the Teen Mom alum to “Continue treatment in Oasis.”

“You’re supposed to have family intervention. Make sure you do that right away,” he added.

Speaking of family, while Ryan has the support of his family and his ex Maci Bookout, things are not okay with his wife, Mackenzie.

She filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage and requested an order of protection against Ryan. Mackenzie also asked for temporary custody of their two kids.

However, people are now convinced that the couple has reconciled after Mackenzie was spotted wearing her wedding ring.

Now that Ryan is doing well in rehab and has shown signs of improvement, has Mackenzie given him another chance? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Ryan’s next court hearing is scheduled for November 6.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.