Judge sets bail for Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards as he awaits new hearing on harassment, DUI and drug charges

A judge has set bail for Ryan Edwards as he awaits a new hearing on a string of charges.

The Teen Mom star was jailed earlier this year after he broke the terms of his 11-month parole following a guilty plea to harassing Mackenzie.

As confirmed by Monsters and Critics with the court, there are now four charges still pending against him — one harassment charge, two possession of controlled substance charges, and a DUI charge.

The judge has set two new bonds ahead of his next hearing, which is scheduled for June 12, amounting to a total of $5,000.

Speaking to InTouch, a clerk from the Hamilton County courthouse told the outlet, “As far as when or how he was given a bond amount would have to be answered by the judge.”

But they added, “I see in the system that he has a bond set has a bond set of $3,000 on the DUI and $2,000 bond for the possession of [a] controlled substance.”

Ryan Edwards’ troubled personal life

Ryan, who is currently being held at the Silverdale Detention Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested several times earlier this year amid trouble in his personal life.

Two weeks before he was handed his harassment sentence, he was reportedly found unconscious in his truck after allegedly overdosing and then crashing into a curb while driving under the influence of drugs.

Ryan was first arrested on February 10 for harassment and drug possession. One day prior, Ryan had been served with an Order of Protection filed by his soon-to-be ex-wife, Mackenzie.

In the weeks before his first arrest, the 35-year-old father of three went on multiple social media tirades, accusing Mackenzie of cheating and publicly insulting her.

Ryan’s troubles in his marriage began before his string of arrests

In January 2023, Ryan began a string of middle-of-the-night ramblings, first sharing a quote that read, “I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth.”

He captioned the post, “Your regret is coming… the good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted.”

Ryan continued his tirade, teasing that he wanted a divorce. Then, in early February 2023, Ryan blasted Mackenzie in another seething rant, calling her a “c** dumpster.”

Shortly after, Mackenzie filed for divorce from her husband of nearly six years.

The former MTV star has also been accused of trashing the Tennessee home that he and Mackenzie shared with their kids.

Ryan denied he was involved in the destruction, which left the house in shambles. Spray paint covered the walls with messages seemingly aimed at Mackenzie and Ryan’s ex, Maci Bookout.

The floors were covered in glass and trash, furniture was overturned, and the refrigerator toppled over with its contents spilled on the floor. Even their kids’ bedrooms were turned upside-down. Ryan’s belongings were reportedly left untouched.

Mackenzie has since moved on and is currently dating a 30-year-old divorced dad of two, Josh Panter.

She retains temporary custody of her and Ryan’s young children, 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella, while their dad spends time behind bars.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.