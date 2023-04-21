Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards sentenced to nearly 1 year in prison

Former Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards will be spending the majority of the next year behind bars.

Following a court appearance on Thursday, April 20, Ryan was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail.

Ryan — who was been held in jail without bond since April 7 — was facing multiple charges including violating probation, drug possession, driving under the influence, and harassment.

Ryan reportedly “shook his legs nervously and fidgeted” throughout the hearing and looked “anxious.”

The father of three appeared before Judge Gary Starnes alongside his attorney, who told the judge, “Mr. Edwards concedes he did violate his probation.”

Ryan was accused of violating his probation by leaving rehab early. According to Judge Starnes, Ryan was admitted into rehab in Texas on March 16 and discharged on April 3, despite being ordered to attend for 45 days.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan was arrested just three days after his discharge from rehab. Somehow, he made it from Texas back to his home state of Tennessee, where his most recent arrest and his overdose occurred.

At the time of his arrest, Ryan was allegedly found unconscious and unresponsive in his truck, which was still in drive, and rolled into a curb, causing the vehicle to stop. Ryan was then reportedly administered Narcan to revive him.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Ryan, 35, previously pleaded guilty to harassing his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards.

The Sun reports that Ryan arrived at the courtroom yesterday in handcuffs, clad in a prison-issued orange jumpsuit. According to a reporter with the publication, Ryan’s appearance was “disheveled,” and he looked “downcast and tired.”

State’s attorney says Ryan Edwards needs to ‘get clean or die’

The outlet also reported how a lawyer for the state said from the stand, “He’s a danger to himself and the public. His option is to get clean or die. There will be a request for more rehabilitation. The opportunity he had, he squandered. That is disrespectful to the court and makes a mockery.”

According to The Sun, Ryan’s attorney admitted that his client has a drug problem, adding, “We all know there is a good person deep inside there wanting to get out.”

Judge Starnes followed up, stating that Ryan “is not a bad person” but that he got addicted to “hardcore” drugs. He continued, noting that rehab won’t be enough for Ryan, saying, “I’m trying to save your life.”

Judge Starnes said he was holding off sending Ryan to rehab because he feels that the troubled former reality TV star “can’t do it” right now. Instead, Ryan received his sentence to serve nearly one year in jail.

Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, were in attendance for the court hearing as well as Mackenzie, who chose to sit alone.

Ryan is due back in court on June 12.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.