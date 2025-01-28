Maci Bookout is ‘very close friends’ with Ryan Edwards’ fiancee: ‘Having her around has been wonderful’

Maci Bookout has nothing but kind things to say about her ex’s wife-to-be.

Maci and Ryan Edwards have faced their fair share of obstacles over the years, but it seems they’ve finally come full circle.

The Teen Mom star, who shares her 16-year-old son, Bentley, with Ryan, recently spoke with E! News about her ex and his fiancee, Amanda Conner.

“She has been a game-changer, honestly,” Maci said of her former high school classmate.

Maci, 33, continued to gush over Bentley’s soon-to-be stepmom, praising her commitment to Ryan and their son.

“We’re very close friends, and she’s just got really great energy,” Maci continued. “She’s very authentic, and she genuinely loves and cares about Ryan and Bentley, so obviously, that’s all I could ever ask for.”

Maci gushes over her and Amanda’s friendship

Maci isn’t the only one who’s fond of Amanda, either. As the MTV star shared, her three children, Bentley, Jayde, and Maverick, are, too.

“Bentley really enjoys her,” Maci said of Amanda. “Even my other two kids… they love her and her son, so having her around has been wonderful.”

While Maci and Amanda have hit it off, she and Ryan have also improved their once-tumultuous co-parenting relationship over the years.

Maci told E! News that she and Ryan are still doing “really well,” thanks to not putting pressure on themselves.

“We’ve let it naturally take its course and, just, our communication’s better,” Maci added.

Maci referred to Ryan’s sobriety as “fresh air for [them] to breathe in,” adding that they’re devoted to keeping the lines of communication open and remaining respectful to one another.

Ryan and Amanda revealed their engagement earlier this month

Ryan and Amanda reportedly met while in rehab in 2023 and hit it off.

Last September, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together, as Monsters and Critics reported.

Then, four months later, in January 2025, Ryan shared footage of himself getting down on one knee and popping the question to his baby mama.

Ryan shared a video of the proposal on Instagram on January 12, which was seemingly filmed by a professional camera crew, potentially for an upcoming episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

In the Reel, Amanda walks outside to join Ryan and his son Bentley for a bonfire.

When Amanda approaches the group, Ryan gets up from his chair, grabs Amanda’s hand, and gets down on his knee, opening up the engagement ring box.

It appears that Amanda said “yes” as she bent down to kiss her fiance.

Amanda will reappear in Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Maci and Amanda’s friendship will be featured in the upcoming Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

A preview clip from the new season shows Ryan and Amanda accompanying Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, car shopping for Bentley’s 16th birthday.

On the car ride to the dealership, Ryan jokingly asks Maci, “Are you gonna let him run wild like you did at 16?”

“Not a chance!” Maci responds.

Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Thursday, January 30, at 8/7c on MTV.