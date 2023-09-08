Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards is dating a new woman with a long criminal history

Ryan Edwards is dating again, and his new love interest, Amanda Conner, has a lengthy criminal history, which might not be the best thing for the recovering drug addict.

The Teen Mom OG star is currently staying at the halfway house, Oasis, after serving almost one month in rehab, where he initially met Amanda.

This romance news comes after claims that Ryan had reunited with his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards, in July amid ongoing marital woes.

Teen Mom fans thought the pair were back on after the mom of two was spotted wearing her wedding ring.

However, a month later, things appeared to have gone sour again when Mackenzie visited Ryan at the halfway house, and they were pictured in a heated exchange.

That moment might have spelled the end of their attempts to fix their marriage because Ryan has now moved on to a new woman.

This blossoming romance seemingly goes against the rules of Oasis, where they urge participants in the program to refrain from being in relationships.

Nonetheless, the new couple is not letting that stand in their way.

Ryan Edwards is dating a new woman while in a halfway house

The Sun just published photographs of Ryan and Amanda outside the halfway house looking quite friendly.

The media outlet also claimed that the 35-year-old had posted but later deleted a photo with Amanda on his motorbike.

According to a source, the couple “met and started seeing each other at rehab. He doesn’t take anyone on his bike unless it’s a thing. No friends [are allowed].”

The new couple were also seen together at an apartment pool on Sunday via the insider, who added, “Choosing to use your time on and the type of people you’re surrounding yourself with is not okay. This girl is dangerous.”

Meanwhile, a Reddit user also claimed to have spotted Ryan and his new love interest at a restaurant earlier this week.

Who is Ryan Edwards’ new girlfriend Amanda Conner?

In case you’re wondering about this new woman in Ryan’s life, well, she is 33 years old, hails from Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has a son.

However, Amanda has a lengthy criminal background, which dates back to 2009, while her latest trouble with the law occurred in August of 2023.

She was arrested for “drugs general category for resale, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contraband in a penal institution.”

In June of 2022, Amanda was also arrested for a DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and other charges. She pled guilty to the DUI and went to CADAS rehab on July 13, where Ryan was staying at the time.

Amanda was also arrested in 2009, 2016, 2017, 2021, and in May and June of 2022.

However, all charges have since been dismissed.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.