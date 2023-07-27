Are Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards back together? Here’s why Teen Mom fans think they might be

Mackenzie Edwards filed for divorce from Ryan Edwards earlier this year, but a recent clue has Teen Mom viewers believing they’ve reconciled.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Mackenzie filed to end her nearly 6-year-long marriage to Ryan in February 2023.

Mackenzie’s decision to end her marriage came amid a slew of social media tirades and arrests on Ryan’s part.

Several months have passed, and while Ryan is currently enrolled in a rehab program after being sentenced to nearly one year in jail, Teen Mom sleuths picked up on a detail in a recent video that seems to indicate that Mackenzie and Ryan are working through their marital woes.

Mackenzie uploaded a Reel to Instagram, documenting her visit to a beauty spa, where she got Botox and fillers in several regions of her face.

In the video, Mackenzie sat in her procedure chair, and upon a close inspection of her left ring finger, it was apparent that she was wearing her wedding band.

The screenshot below shows a close-up of Mackenzie’s hands, and clearly, she was sporting a sparkler on the ring finger on her left hand, which could only mean one thing, right?

Mackenzie was clearly sporting a wedding band in a video uploaded on July 25, 2023. Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

Some of Mackenzie’s eagle-eyed followers took to the comments section, where they expressed their dismay over the fact that Mackenzie’s ring may signify that she and Ryan are working on rectifying their broken marriage.

“Are you back with Ryan?” asked one of Mackenzie’s followers, adding, “Why do you have your rings on? Chile.”

“Not the ring 👀,” read another comment from a suspicious Instagram user, to which another replied, “right 😂.”

Some of Mackenzie’s Instagram followers took notice of the bling on her ring finger. Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

Another curious commenter asked, “Is that a ring on your finger 😳 hopefully it don’t mean you’re back with Rhine.”

When another one of Mackenzie’s followers noted that she looks “tired, physically and mentally,” another chimed in, “welp she’s got her ring back on, so if she is back with Rhine, then life’s about to get a hell of a lot more draining and tiring.”

More of Mackenzie’s followers spoke out about her possibly being back with Ryan. Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mackenzie was reportedly dating a divorced father of two by the name of Ryan Panter amid her split from Ryan.

Although everything pointed to a romantic relationship between Mackenzie and Ryan, she recently told In Touch that she’s single and not looking to mingle.

Her statement to the outlet was succinct: “I do not have a boyfriend,” Mackenzie claimed, adding that she’s focused on her career and her three children.

Mackenzie showed up to Ryan’s latest court hearing

During Ryan’s most recent court hearing on July 14, Mackenzie was present in the courtroom. She wasn’t wearing her wedding band at the time, and she chose to sit in the back, away from Ryan’s parents, Larry and Jen Edwards.

Mackenzie also gave reporters a piece of her mind when she flipped them the bird (you can see the pic here), making it clear that she didn’t want to be bothered.

Mackenzie and Ryan wed in May 2017. Their ride to their nuptials was captured by MTV’s cameras, showing how intoxicated Ryan was while behind the wheel, slurring his words, swerving into the other lane, and struggling to keep his eyes open.

The Teen Mom OG alums share two biological children, son Jagger, 4, and daughter Stella, 3. Mackenzie also shares her son Hudson with her ex-husband Zachary Stephens and Ryan shares his 14-year-old son Bentley with Maci Bookout.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.