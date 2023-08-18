Mackenzie Edwards visits estranged husband Ryan Edwards at halfway house for ‘heated and emotional’ exchange

While troubled Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards serves time in a halfway house, his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards, is checking in on him.

Ryan has faced some serious legal trouble this year after a string of arrests for harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, stalking, driving under the influence, and violating an order of protection.

The father of three was sentenced to complete a rehab program by a judge overseeing his case, which he recently followed through with.

Following his 28-day stint in rehab, 35-year-old Ryan is now living at Oasis Treatment Center, a halfway house in Greenville, Tennessee, at the recommendation of his rehab facility.

Although Mackenzie, 26, filed a restraining order against Ryan earlier this year and filed for divorce, she took some time out of her busy schedule to pay him a visit at Oasis earlier this week.

The Sun captured photos and video footage of the estranged couple walking laps around the facility, the first time they’ve been spotted together in public since their alleged split.

In the video, Mackenzie and Ryan looked as though they were in the midst of an emotional conversation. At some points throughout the recording, Mackenzie exasperatingly threw her hands up in the air and looked to be frustrated with what Ryan was saying.

The duo stopped to sit on the curb at one point as their tense interaction continued. It’s unclear what Mackenzie and Ryan were saying to each other, but The Sun reports that during one moment, they even got flirty and laughed together, although they never physically touched each other.

Mackenzie was casually clad in a white tank top, black leggings, and white tennis shoes, wearing her hair up in a ponytail. Ryan wore an Under Armour logo t-shirt, black shorts, and black tennis shoes.

What is the status of Ryan and Mackenzie’s marriage?

Interestingly, Mackenzie was also wearing her wedding ring, although Ryan was not wearing his wedding band. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mackenzie sparked rumors that she and Ryan were reconciling their relationship when she wore her wedding ring to an aesthetician’s appointment.

An insider told The Sun of Ryan and Mackenzie’s relationship status, “Despite everything that’s happened between them, there are still feelings.”

Mackenzie has maintained that she is single, despite reports that she was dating a new man named Josh Panter.

Mackenzie and Ryan wed in 2017 and share two children, 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella. Mackenzie also has a son, Hudson, from a previous marriage, and Ryan shares his 14-year-old son, Bentley, with his ex, Maci Bookout.

Ryan and Mackenzie’s wedding played out during an episode of Teen Mom OG, and the footage shocked viewers. On their way to their nuptials, Ryan nodded off while driving on the highway, slurred his words, and struggled to keep his eyes open.

At one point, Mackenzie had to slap her husband-to-be in order to keep his attention on the road and avoid a collision. Mackenzie ended up turning off the in-car cameras during the scene.

Five years after the ordeal, Mackenzie responded to concerned fans who wanted to know why she went through with marrying Ryan after he drove while intoxicated to their wedding ceremony.

Mackenzie’s explanation read, “I was young, confused, nervous, and made a very bad decision. I’m so thankful no one was hurt. We made peace with it a long time ago together.”

Season 1B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7 on MTV.