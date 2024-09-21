Teen Mom: Ryan Edwards expecting fourth child with new girlfriend

Ryan Edwards is about to become a father for the fourth time.

The Teen Mom star already shares three children with two of his exes, Maci Bookout and Mackenzie Edwards, nee Standifer.

And now, the 36-year-old father of three is adding a third baby mama to the mix.

Ryan is dating a new woman, Amanda Conner, and the couple has gone public with their romance on social media.

Teen Mom fans have noticed that in recent weeks, Amanda appeared to be sporting what appeared to be a baby bump.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

On top of that, a hint in the background of one of Amanda’s recent TikToks tipped off social media sleuths, and she came clean about the news.

A sonogram on Ryan’s fridge clues in Teen Mom fans

A sonogram picture was hanging on the fridge in her and Ryan’s kitchen, as pointed out by @tm_chatter on Instagram.

One of Amanda’s TikTok followers commented they were a “creeper” and noted they saw the sonogram on the fridge.

In response, Amanda wrote, “Oh f**k,” seemingly admitting that she and Ryan are expecting a baby together.

@realitytvwithrei was the first to notice Amanda was likely pregnant, posting an Instagram Reel with her evidence, including recent photos of Amanda sporting an apparent baby bump.

Ryan’s ex, Mackenzie, takes aim at the father-to-be

Amid the news that Ryan is going to be a father again, his ex, Mackenzie, joined the conversation and said that he isn’t doing a very good job of caring for the two kids they share, 5-year-old Jagger and 4-year-old Stella.

In the comments section of @tm_chatter’s Instagram post, Mackenzie left multiple sarcastic messages.

The first scathing message read, “If someone talks to him can they let him know his kids need school shoes.”

Pic credit: @tm_chatter/Instagram

In a subsequent comment, Mackenzie accused Ryan of shirking his fatherly duties.

She added, “They get ZERO financial, emotional, physical support from their ‘father.’ but thank GOD they get 30 mins of his precious time 2x a month stopping by for a pic for proof he saw them.”

Pic credit: @tm_chatter/Instagram

Mackenzie and Ryan’s tumultuous six-year marriage

Mackenzie and Ryan are currently in the midst of a public divorce.

Ryan, who suffered from addiction for most of his adult life, reportedly got back into drugs during his marriage to Mackenzie.

In February 2023, Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan after six years of marriage.

Ryan was arrested for harassment and drug possession last year, allegedly pulled a knife on Mackenzie during a heated argument, and reportedly trashed the home they once shared.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie currently has temporary custody of her and Ryan’s two young children.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.