Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee slams ex Josh McKee in pregnancy update

Mackenzie McKee is making it clear that she’s better off without her ex.

Mackenzie took a shot at her ex, Josh McKee, while updating her fans on her pregnancy.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, the Teen Mom star is expecting twins with her fiance, Khesanio Hall.

After undergoing in-vitro fertilization (IVF), Mackenzie and Khesanio were thrilled to learn they were expecting not one but two babies.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Mackenzie has been updating her fans about her pregnancy.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In her latest update, Mackenzie answered questions during an Instagram Story Q&A.

One of Mackenzie’s Instagram followers was curious about how she felt and how this pregnancy (her fourth) differed from her first three.

Mackenzie opens up about being pregnant with twins

Mackenzie, 30, shared a myriad of reasons why her twin pregnancy is not like her first three pregnancies with her kids, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs.

She shared that she’s had morning sickness with the twins, something she didn’t experience with her other three pregnancies.

Admittedly, she didn’t grow as fast with her single pregnancies, and says she was “extremely” prepared this time.

Among the other things worth mentioning, Mackenzie included that she’s “so much more” this time, her diabetic care is “top notch,” and her late mom‘s absence has been quite apparent.

Mackenzie took subtle aim at her ex, Josh McKee, while praising her husband-to-be, Khesanio.

“I’m not chasing a man begging him to step up his game every day,” she wrote.

Next, she added, “My partner loves on my belly 24/7.”

“I can relax because it’s not up to me if bills are paid,” Mackenzie continued, concluding that this time around, she’s “so freaking happy.”

Mackenzie took aim at her ex, Josh McKee, while updating her fans on her pregnancy. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie and Josh never got divorced

While Mackenzie and Josh split in 2022 and began divorce proceedings, Mackenzie recently learned they weren’t officially divorced, much to her dismay.

In a preview of an upcoming episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Mackenzie meets with LaTerria Sherer, a Florida-based family law and estate planning attorney.

During their chat, LaTerria drops a bomb regarding Mackenzie and Josh’s divorce.

For starters, Mackenzie is shocked to learn that if something were to happen to her, their three kids would go to Josh, not Khesanio, who has been raising them for the last few years.

Additionally, Mackenzie learns that going about a divorce without an attorney isn’t always the best approach.

Mackenzie discloses that she “drew up whatever she could” online because she couldn’t afford a divorce lawyer at the time of her split from Josh.

She claims that Josh then signed the documents, but they never went to court.

Unbeknownst to Mackenzie, LaTerria looked up the divorce and tells her, “You are not divorced.”

Mackenzie says Josh has been dragging his feet

Mackenzie has been trying to finalize her divorce for years now.

She told her X followers in 2023 that Josh was refusing to sign the paperwork.

Mackenzie couldn’t locate Josh and pleaded for help on social media.

“If anyone can reach Josh. Tell him I’ve been trying to reach him concerning his extended divorce papers he has needed to sign,” she wrote.

“I filed over a year ago man,” she continued. “Haven’t asked for child support or nothing. Just for a divorce.”

It’s unclear whether Mackenzie and Josh are legally divorced, but their ongoing marital drama will likely play out in Mackenzie’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter storyline.

Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.