Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee expecting twins with fiance: ‘No longer a secret’

Mackenzie McKee’s journey to pregnancy was a successful one.

The Teen Mom star announced today that she and her fiance, Khesanio Hall, are expecting!

And the happy couple isn’t expecting just one baby, but two.

Mackenzie, 30, shared the exciting news on The Drew Barrymore Show when she appeared on the talk show alongside her castmate, Briana DeJesus.

Mackenzie’s episode aired on Monday, March 31, and a segment was posted on Instagram in a Reel captioned, “@teenmom star @mackenziemckee announces that she’s pregnant with twins! 🎉”

“No one knows I’m pregnant, but I am,” Mackenzie shared with Drew as she cradled her growing baby bump.

Mackenzie confirms she’s pregnant with twins

As Drew whispered to Mackenzie to make sure she could spill the beans, Mackenzie acknowledged with a whisper and a head nod, “There’s two in there.”

“It was planned. Finally,” Mackenzie added teasingly.

In her Instagram Story, Mackenzie further solidified the news with a photo of herself in a two-piece swimsuit.

In the snap, Mackenzie lounged on the sand at the beach with her baby bump clearly visible.

Mackenzie confirmed her pregnancy with a pic of her baby bump. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

“No longer a secret,” she captioned the pic, adding a holding-back tears emoji.

Mackenzie’s fiance, Khesanio, feels ‘forever blessed’ to be expecting twins

Khesanio joined in on the action, too, sharing the news shortly after Mackenzie’s announcement went live on social media.

The expectant father took to his Instagram feed to share sonogram photos of his and Mackenzie’s babies.

In the pic, the babies were labeled “Twin A” and Twin B.”

“Say you’re forever blessed without saying you’re forever blessed!” he began his caption.

He continued, “2 little soccer stars will be coming soon!! Mom and dad cant wait to meet you both! 😍😍😍”

In his second slide, Khesanio uploaded a pic of himself holding Mackenzie as they posed on the soccer field.

Mackenzie’s IVF treatment was successful

As Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers are aware, Mackenzie has been undergoing IVF (in vitro fertilization) in the hopes of becoming pregnant for a fourth time.

This was because Mackenzie had a tubal ligation after giving birth to her third child.

Most recently, Mackenzie underwent her embryo transfer but has kept the results of her procedure under wraps until today.

Mackenzie and Khesanio, whom she affectionately refers to as “Khes,” got engaged last June.

This will be Khesanio’s first child, but not Mackenzie’s, as Teen Mom fans are aware.

The couple’s twins will mark Mackenzie’s fourth and fifth children, joining siblings Gannon, 13, Jaxie, 10, and Broncs, 7.

Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.