Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee breaks down as she remembers her mom Angie on anniversary of her death

Mackenzie lost her mom Angie to cancer three years ago. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee is mourning the loss of her mom, Angie Douthit, on the three-year anniversary of her passing.

Angie’s heartbreaking cancer journey played out in Mackenzie’s storyline during her time on Teen Mom OG.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Angie lost her battle with brain cancer on December 9, 2019.

Now, three years later, Mackenzie reflected on losing her mom and got emotional during a video commemorating Angie.

The former Teen Mom OG star recorded a video from her car and shared it to TikTok for her 1.1 million followers.

“Three years ago today, I watched my mom take her last breath, so today’s a little hard,” Mackenzie began her video.

Mackenzie informed her followers that one month before Angie’s passing, she told her daughter that she would heal and “rule the world.”

The mom of three shared, however, that “one bad thing after another” has been happening since Angie’s death.

Mackenzie McKee finally healed, has ‘become such a better person’ since mom Angie’s passing

Although she admitted that she’s struggled to cope with her mom’s passing and initially didn’t think she would ever heal, she shared that she heard her mom’s voice, and she’s finally healed.

“I healed, and I’ve become such a better person,” Mackenzie said, noting that despite a string of bad luck, there are “so many good things” happening in her life at the moment.

“What she left me with is giving me the strength every day to wake up and make her proud,” Mackenzie concluded her message. “So, I love you, mom, and I’m gonna wake up every day and continue to strive to make you so proud.”

To further pay tribute to her mom, Mackenzie took to Instagram, where she shared a carousel post full of pics of their happy times together.

“My glue, my biggest cheerleader, my everything. I will never stop talking about you,” Mackenzie captioned the sentimental post.

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie got a fresh start in Florida

The year after Angie’s passing, Mackenzie packed up her life in Oklahoma and traded it for one in Florida, where she remains with her kids, Gannon, 11, Jaxie, 8, and Broncs, 6.

Amid her big life change, Mackenzie has been dealing with her impending divorce from Josh McKee, her husband of nine years. Since their split, Mackenzie has kept busy and remained focused on raising her kids and furthering her career.

