Who is Mackenzie McKee’s ‘Black boyfriend’ on Teen Mom Family Reunion?

Mackenzie McKee is back – and her return comes with drama.

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers got a peek at what next week’s episode will entail, and it seems the formerly ousted reality TV mom arrives in Colombia, much to the dismay of Cheyenne Floyd.

It’s been some time since Mackenzie has been associated with the show. After a Teen Mom OG reunion went left, MTV didn’t ask her back.

Now, Mackenzie will come face-to-face with Cheyenne in a group setting. The Teen Mom Family Reunion is focused on couples, and Mackenzie brought her “Black boyfriend” with her – something Cheyenne called out.

The drama between Mackenzie and Cheyenne came after the former referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “colored,” which is a racial slur. Despite trying to educate Mackenzie, things didn’t go well between the Teen Mom stars, and their feud escalated.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Will Mackenzie be able to make amends with the Teen Mom girls?

Who is Mackenzie McKee dating?

After splitting with her husband, Josh, Mackenzie McKee began dating again.

She debuted her boyfriend, Khesanio “Khess” Hall, at the end of 2022, and they recently celebrated one year together in December 2023.

Khess is active like Mackenzie, which has likely bonded the couple. He coaches soccer in a private club and at a high school in Florida.

Mackenzie and Khess will arrive in Colombia to work on their relationship amid rumors that the couple is close to an engagement.

Will Mackenzie McKee and Cheyenne Floyd be able to reconcile?

After the racism scandal and the further escalating feud between Mackenzie McKee and Cheyenne Floyd, there’s no telling what will happen when the two come face to face during the next Teen Mom Family Reunion episode.

However, based on photos Mackenzie shared on her Instagram page, she seems cordial with Cheyenne, as the two embraced (along with Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus) while in New York City.

As the Teen Mom stars work out their issues, Mackenzie and Khess will also delve into some issues in their relationship.

Mackenzie hasn’t shared any updates on her relationship with Cheyenne or any of the other moms, but it seems they were able to work through some things.

The reality TV star has worked through the very public fallout from her comment about Kamala Harris, and it seems she may have more knowledge on how much impact her words have on people.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.