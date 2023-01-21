Teen Mom: Mackenzie McKee slams haters for ‘stereotyping’ her new boyfriend

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee is happy in her new relationship, but she isn’t happy with trolls who are making accusations about her boyfriend.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mackenzie is dating Khesanio Hall, whom she affectionately refers to as Khes.

Khesanio is a 26-year-old native of Santa Cruz, Jamaica, and an avid soccer player and fan of the sport.

Mackenzie first went public with her relationship a little over a month ago, and it looks as though she’s happy with her new man after splitting from her soon-to-be ex-husband, Josh McKee, last summer.

To prove how happy she is, Mackenzie took to Instagram over the weekend, where she shared some pics of herself and Khesanio enjoying themselves on a park bench.

The two posed for a couple of snaps, smiling, putting their arms around each other, and goofing off… all the typical new couple behavior. Mackenzie simply captioned the share with three red heart emojis and tagged Khesanio’s IG handle.

Although the post was meant to be a happy and lighthearted one, some of Mackenzie’s followers and critics made harsh accusations about her and Khesanio in the comments section.

One of Mackenzie’s followers made accusations about Khesanio based on his ethnicity, writing, “Aww noo nottt Jamaican 🤦🏽‍♀️ word of advise. If he cheats, put him through hell. He won’t do it again, they will try you but you gotta scare them straight. I was with one for 14 years, their all the same. Caribbean men will test you.”

Others predicted that Khesanio would use Mackenzie for her MTV fame. “Gonna use you for his 15mins,” wrote one critic, while another noted that Khesanio hasn’t shared Mackenzie on his social media and warned her not to “give him the clout he only wants.”

Still, more comments brought race into the equation, with one writing they hope that Khesanio “uses” Mackenzie and another accusing Mackenzie of using Black men like a “souvenir.”

After reading some of the mean-hearted comments on her IG post, Mackenzie headed over to Twitter, where she sounded off in a since-deleted tweet.

Mackenzie fires back in tweet asking critics to ‘stop the stereotype’

“Funny how in my new relationship people are warning me about things he might do,” she began. “Those things being EVERYTHING my ex husband did. All because his outward appearance.”

“But no one warned me about it when I was with a white country man,” she concluded, adding a face-palm emoji and a hashtag reading, “#stopthesterotype.”

Mackenzie and Josh were married for nine years before announcing their separation last July. Just months after their split, Josh debuted a new girlfriend, Halie Lowery.

Initially following her and Josh’s breakup, Mackenzie vowed to remain single for at least one year before entering into another relationship. However, it looks as though fate had other plans for the former MTV star.

