Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie McKee is making positive changes in the new year, vows not to pay attention to haters

Mackenzie McKee is excited for 2022. Pic credit: @Life with Mackenzie/YouTube

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee had a bit of rough time last year, but she’s ready to welcome 2022 with open arms and shared some of the changes she hopes to make.

In 2021, Mackenzie came under fire on several occasions that tested her patience and resilience.

One of the most talked about struggles Mackenzie faced in 2021 was being shunned by her Teen Mom OG castmates for the reunion special after her feud with Cheyenne Floyd was reignited.

Mackenzie took a brief hiatus from social media after the events unfolded when trolls began sending her insulting DMs about her late mother, Angie Douthit.

Now, Mackenzie is back on social media and shared her hopes for 2022 in a recent, uplifting Instagram post.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee shares changes she hopes to make this year

Mackenzie promised her followers that she was going to make some changes in her life heading into the new year.

On Monday, January 3, Mackenzie shared her message along with a pic of herself posing at night beneath palm trees lined in white lights.

“I am so excited about the year of 2022. Excited to see what God has in store for me,” Mackenzie began her caption before listing the changes she hopes to make this year.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“Here are some changes I’m making to bring me more joy in my day to day life. 1. Never partake in Gossip about someone else. I am human and a sinner just as they are. Who am I to speak badly about anyone. I won’t even be clicking on any article that involves gossip about anyone. It’s never brought me joy.”

In November 2021, Mackenzie went on a rant aimed at her Teen Mom castmates who shared clickbait articles about her deceased brother. However, one clickbait agency fired back at Mackenzie and accused her of being “not innocent.”

“2. Forgiveness. Forgive others, and forgive myself,” was Mackenzie’s second resolution. “Move forward and always strive to do better. I lived with a lot of guilt and shame, no more. People will ALWAYS remember your past. You can choose to move forward. This will allow me to find more joy and become the best version of myself.”

Mackenzie McKee vows not to pay attention to online haters

“3. Put my phone down more. And feel the love I have in front of me. My kids, husband, and friends and family are such a huge blessing. Yet here I am erasing the moments with the time spent reading hate comments about myself. That’s not a joyful life,” Mackenzie continued.

“4. Stop seeking validation from the world, and turn to God. I’ve shed tears over literal strangers on the internet who have no earthly clue who I am or what my heart is about. No more.”

“5. Grind HARDER THAN EVER! 2022 is MY year and I’m claiming it. I get to wake up and choose happiness, humbleness, kindness, and joy. What a life to live.”

Unlike her castmates from Teen Mom OG as well as the casts of Teen Mom 2 and Young + Pregnant, Mackenzie revealed that she wasn’t invited to film the spinoff show, Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

It looks like that’s just fine with Mackenzie, however, who seems to be starting off 2022 with a new, refreshed outlook on life.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.