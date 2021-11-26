Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee honors her later mother Angie on Thanksgiving

Mackenzie McKee paid homage to her late mom, Angie, for Thanksgiving this year. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee paid tribute to her late mother, Angie Douthit, this Thanksgiving.

Mackenzie’s mom Angie battled brain cancer in front of Teen Mom OG audiences.

Unfortunately, viewers watched as Angie lost her battle with cancer in December 2019.

Since then, Mackenzie has continued to remember her mom and recently used running as a way to honor Angie on Thanksgiving.

Mackenzie took to Instagram on Thanksgiving Day to share two posts related to her mom, Angie.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee honors late mother Angie on Thanksgiving

In the first post, Mackenzie shared a pic of herself with her mom and sisters celebrating their last Thanksgiving together.

“The last thanksgiving with momma bear,” Mackenzie captioned her post. “This thanksgiving my love and prayers goes out to everyone who is spending it without a loved one ❤️❤️❤️”

In the pic, Angie laid across her three daughters' laps on the sofa in the sweet snap as they all gave big smiles to the camera.

In another post on Thanksgiving Day, Mackenzie shared a set of pics of herself and her seven-year-old daughter, Jaxie, along with a couple of herself and her mom.

In the pics, Mackenzie and Jaxie ran on the sidewalk while holding hands and Mackenzie put one celebratory fist in the air.

The last two pics showed two different races that Mackenzie and her mom Angie participated in before Angie’s passing.

“Every year I ran a turkey trot with my mom. She ran one just weeks before she passed,” Mackenzie shared in her caption.

Mackenzie’s daughter Jaxie helped honor Angie Douthit

Mackenzie continued, “My daughter woke me up this morning to run one with me and not only did she kill it but at the finish line she looked at me with tears in her eyes and said ‘momma, nanny was watching me the whole time.'”

“I’m just so thankful right now for this moment with my princess,” Mackenzie concluded her caption.

Mackenzie admitted that she was in a “dark place” after her mom passed away from cancer.

Mackenzie has been open with Teen Mom OG viewers about her struggles facing her mother’s death.

Ahead of the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie warned her fans that there would be scenes where she went “psycho.”

Mackenzie blamed some of her behavior on her Type 1 diabetes, her kids’ out-of-control behavior, and also the grief from losing her mother.

The Teen Mom OG star has certainly faced a lot of hardship throughout her life, as detailed recently in her new memoir.

Despite her struggles with her health, her marriage, losing her mom, and feuding with her Teen Mom OG castmates, Mackenzie always finds a way to keep moving forward and stay positive.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.