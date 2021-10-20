Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee details past drug abuse, cheating, and depression in new memoir

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG has a troubled past. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee shared some shocking details from her troubled past in her new book.

Although she may seem like a wholesome wife and mom of three from Oklahoma, it turns out that Mackenzie hasn’t exactly been an angel her entire life.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Mackenzie detailed instances of molestation that she suffered at the hands of older boys her family had trusted.

With her new memoir, Straightening My Crown: Conquering My Royal Mistakes, available in book stores and online, more details about Mackenzie’s life outside of the Teen Mom OG cameras are coming to light.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee reveals shocking revelations in new memoir

The Sun obtained exclusive excerpts from the book and revealed some of Mackenzie’s shocking revelations. You can read the full account here.

Mackenzie suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of her and Josh McKee’s youngest child, son Broncs, who was born prematurely and with several holes in his heart.

The 27-year-old author and reality TV star struggled with her role of a stay-at-home mom raising her and Josh’s kids.

“I started to feel like I was being selfish for feeling so sad and hopeless all the time, but I later found out that it’s very common for stay-at-home moms to get depressed. Even though we love our children and are so thrilled that they are in our lives, moms still need to socialize with others,” Mackenzie wrote.

She detailed missing the social interaction that Josh was afforded with his job outside the home, and that she quickly tired of her mundane tasks.

“I was so jealous that Josh got to go to work and be around people, while I had to stay at home to cook, clean, and look after our kids. Every day, though, I started feeling worse,” Mackenzie admitted.

Mackenzie went on to say that her depression caused a lack of intimacy between herself and Josh and that lead her to deviant behavior.

Mackenzie admits to cheating on husband Josh McKee

Feeling as though she wasn’t getting the attention she wanted from her husband, Mackenzie sought it from other men at bars.

“Finally, I had something fun in my life, and I started getting attention from other guys while I was out,” Mackenzie wrote. “I met a man, and we started talking frequently.”

“I felt terrible doing this to Josh and knew it was wrong to cheat, but I guess I was so down and out that I thought this was the only thing to give me the boost I needed,” she continued.

Mackenzie then revealed that Josh found out about one of her affairs and texted her that he was moving out. Things got so bad that Mackenzie said Josh and her mom, Angie Douthit, staged a sort of intervention and took the kids temporarily while she tried to sort out her life.

Things got so serious that Mackenzie even admitted to a short stint in a mental hospital for suicidal threats. When her treatment plan included taking antidepressant medications, she added Benadryl and alcohol to the mix to numb herself.

These days, Mackenzie has turned her life around and runs a successful fitness company while continuing to work on her marriage to Josh and parenting their three kids together.

