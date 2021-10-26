Jenelle Evans talks Teen Mom OG feud, defends Mackenzie McKee despite blocking each other on social media

Jenelle Evans came to Mackenzie McKee’s defense in the Teen Mom OG feud. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans seems to have taken sides in the Teen Mom OG feud involving Mackenzie McKee.

Mackenzie and her castmate, Cheyenne Floyd, reignited an old feud that stems back to the spring.

Mackenzie used the term “colored” to refer to Kamala Harris on Twitter, sparking MTV to demand she attend educational classes about race relations.

Cheyenne got involved when Mackenzie reached out to her about the topic, and at first, they hit it off.

The two initially bonded over the incident, but Cheyenne later turned on Mackenzie, calling her “ignorant” and backing out of an Instagram Live they had planned to do together.

Fast forward to October 2021, and feathers were ruffled once again when Mackenzie was notably absent from the cast’s promotional pics and videos.

Cheyenne accused Mackenzie of being a “bully,” and Mackenzie accused Cheyenne of being the one responsible for isolating her from the rest of the cast.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans weighs in on Teen Mom OG feud

Now, Jenelle has chimed in after hearing about the drama between the cast of Teen Mom OG, and it seems that she’s siding with Mackenzie.

Jenelle took to Twitter on Tuesday, October 26, and told her followers, “I remember a day being singled out, locked in my hotel, crying my eyes out. Feeling alone, feeling like I wasn’t good enough for anyone.”

Earlier this year, Jenelle talked about how she didn’t miss many things about her time on Teen Mom 2. She told her fans, “I do not miss the reunions. I do not miss the way I wasn’t allowed to be involved with editing.”

Jenelle seemingly referred to some of the cast of Teen Mom OG — Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, and Catelynn Baltierra — as being “mean girls” for leaving Mackenzie out.

“Being a ‘mean girl’ isn’t the best choice and I hope some of you are never like that. Mental Health Awareness IS REAL,” Jenelle told her followers.

Jenelle says Mackenzie McKee is ‘the bigger person’

Although they both blocked each other on social media, Jenelle tried to reach out to Mackenzie via her followers.

Jenelle tweeted, “People have been asking me about [Mackenzie]. I know me and [Mackenzie] have each other blocked.. lol but someone tell her I said stay strong and don’t be upset. You’re the bigger person in this situation.”

Among the group of moms that Jenelle referred to as “mean girls” is one in particular who she recently called out for sharing clickbait.

Catelynn Baltierra, known as Clickbait Cate among Redditors, shared a clickbait article about Jenelle and her son Jace, implying that Jace was missing.

The clickbait article prompted Jenelle to respond via a TikTok video, calling out Catelynn and the rest of the Teen Moms who share clickbait articles on their social media accounts.

