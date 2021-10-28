Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie McKee returns to social media, back to ‘lovin and laughin’ after feud with co-stars

Mackenzie returned from her social media hiatus. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee has come out of her social media hibernation and she’s back to “livin and lovin and laughin.”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Mackenzie is at the center of an ongoing feud with her Teen Mom OG castmates.

Mackenzie and Cheyenne Floyd previously had beef with each other, stemming from Mackenzie using the word “colored woman” to refer to Kamala Harris.

Initially, Mackenzie and Cheyenne bonded over the incident, but things took a turn and the two ended up enemies.

Mackenzie McKee deleted Instagram amid Teen Mom OG feud

During the filming of this season’s Teen Mom OG reunion special, the feud was reignited when Mackenzie was visibly absent from group pics and videos of the cast.

Apparently, Cheyenne still had beef with Mackenzie and accused her of “bullying” her. Then Maci Bookout got involved when Mackenzie made a comment about her feud with Cheyenne on Maci’s post.

Amid all of the drama, Mackenzie deleted her Instagram account after sharing an apology, which she later deleted.

Mackenzie McKee returns to social media, receives encouragement from fans

Just a few short days later, Mackenzie returned to her Instagram account to share a positive message with her followers.

She included two pics of herself and her daughter Jaxie lounging poolside and told her fans, “Back in the sunshine. ☀️”

“livin and lovin and laughin … so excited to wake up and start my bodybymac classes back,” Mackenzie wrote.

Some of Mackenzie’s followers showed up in her comments section to wish her well and connect with the mom of three.

“Really connecting with you this season on the struggles with parenting you are both doing amazing,” one of Mackenzie’s followers commented.

Mackenzie replied, “@borderline_shameless parenting isn’t not easy. You are never alone ❤️”

One of Mackenzie’s followers connected with her. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Another commenter told Mackenzie to be happy, regardless of what others say, seemingly referencing her current feud with her Teen Mom OG castmates.

The commenter wrote, “You look amazing!! Forget everyone else and just be happy 🙌”

Mackenzie’s follower commented with some encouraging words amid her Teen Mom OG feud. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Not all of the comments on Mackenzie’s Instagram account have been so nice, however.

Mackenzie revealed that one of the reasons she deactivated her Instagram account was because trolls told her that her mother, Angie Douthit, “deserved to die” from cancer.

Mackenzie told a fan that she was “protecting my mental health from everyone saying my mom deserved to die” in the comments of one of her latest TikTok videos.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.