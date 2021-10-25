Mackenzie McKee says she deleted Instagram to ‘protect’ herself after trolls say her mother ‘deserved to die’

Mackenzie McKee said trolls told her that her mother Angie Douthit “deserved to die” from cancer. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee said that she is “protecting” her mental health after trolls told her that her mother “deserved to die.”

More details are emerging in the Teen Mom OG feud between Mackenzie and her castmates Cheyenne Floyd and Maci Bookout.

History of Mackenzie McKee’s Teen Mom OG feud

The feud stems back to the spring when Mackenzie referred to Kamala Harris as a “colored woman” on Twitter.

Mackenzie apologized profusely for using the racially insensitive term but claimed that MTV “forced” her into educational classes about race relations to apologize on their terms.

Cheyenne got involved when Mackenzie reached out to her personally, and the two originally planned to go live on Instagram together, but Cheyenne changed her mind, calling Mackenzie “ignorant.”

Fast forward to this season’s Teen Mom OG reunion taping and the feud was reignited after Cheyenne accused Mackenzie of “bullying” her, leading Mackenzie to eventually delete her Instagram account.

Mackenzie McKee says trolls said her mom ‘deserved to die’

Now, Mackenzie has revealed a key reason why she deleted her Instagram account amid the controversy.

Mackenzie McKee said she’s protecting her mental health by deleting her Instagram. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee1/TikTok

On Sunday, October 24, Mackenzie responded to a flood of comments on her TikTok account; the only social media account she didn’t delete after the drama with Cheyenne.

Many trolls took to Mackenzie’s comments section in one of her most recent videos, spewing insults at her and accusing her of evading the drama.

One comment, in particular, caught Mackenzie’s attention and she felt the need to reply and explain herself.

One of the many comments from Mackenzie’s haters asked her, “You deleting your Instagram just makes you look even more like a racist. Hiding from the truth?”

Mackenzie McKee is protecting her mental health

Mackenzie explained that she has been trying to take care of herself amid the controversy and replied, “Or protecting my mental health from everyone saying my mom deserved to die 😁…”

Mackenzie’s mother, Angie Douthit, lost her battle with brain cancer in 2019, as documented by MTV cameras for Teen Mom OG.

The 27-year-old mom of three mentioned that his season on Teen Mom OG was a rough one, dealing with still grieving the loss of her mother, her children’s behavioral issues, and her own battle with Type 1 diabetes.

She apologized ahead of this season of Teen Mom OG, telling her fans that she felt “psycho” due to grief, crazy blood sugars from diabetes, and adjusting to a new life in Florida with her husband Josh and their three kids.

Mackenzie doesn’t want any hate spewed towards any of the Teen Mom OG cast. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee1/Tiktok

However, despite the onslaught of hate that Mackenzie received for her part in the Teen Mom OG debacle, she did receive some support from her fans.

One Teen Mom OG fan commented on Mackenzie’s TikTok video, “I wish you could see the support for YOU on Maci’s latest IG post. EVERYONE calling those girls out for their mean girl BS. I was so proud!”

However, although Mackenzie appreciated the support, she made it clear that she didn’t want any fans or haters badmouthing anyone, including Cheyenne and the rest of the cast.

“I don’t want to read comments because I don’t want to see hate towards any of us 5 girls,” Mackenzie responded. “But thank you for your support and love always.”

Maci Bookout got involved in the feud after she shared a video on her Instagram page of herself with Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra, and Cheyenne Floyd. Mackenzie was notably absent from the scene.

Maci’s fans called out her, Amber, Catelynn, and Cheyenne for acting “cringey” and “fake” in the video, and many of them felt it was uncalled for to leave Mackenzie out.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.