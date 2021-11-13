Clickbait agency fires back at Mackenzie McKee, says Teen Mom OG star is ‘not innocent,’ leaks text messages

The clickbait company that Mackenzie McKee recently slammed has accused her of lying and provided receipts in the form of text messages. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee has come under fire once again, and this time it’s not her castmates or online trolls coming for her.

Mackenzie went on an Instagram Live rant, calling out an agency that shares clickbait articles on stars’ social media accounts on their behalf.

Mackenzie McKee calls out clickbait agency, Teen Mom OG co-stars over ‘insensitive’ article

Mackenzie became upset when she claimed that the company offered her money to share a story about her brother, Mike, who died years ago.

The Teen Mom OG star said she felt as though the headlines were misleading and didn’t feel it was ethical to profit off someone’s death.

“This is not okay. It’s not a good way to make money,” Mackenzie told her fans in the Instagram Live video.

When Mackenzie turned down the offer to share the article about her brother, she said the outlet told her, “Okay, we’ll let the other [Teen Mom OG castmates] post it and make their money.”

The other moms did, in fact, share the clickbait articles, including Maci Bookout of Teen Mom OG as well as Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2.

Clickbait agency fires back at Mackenzie McKee, say she’s ‘far from innocent’

Now, the agency is clapping back and accusing Mackenzie of stretching the truth.

The Hollywood Gossip reported that Relic, the agency responsible for posting clickbait articles on the Teen Mom OG stars’ behalf, gave their own account of what happened between them and Mackenzie McKee.

Relic’s statement to The Hollywood Gossip reads, “We have worked with Mackenzie McKee for many years on and off. She has made over $14,000 over the years over this ‘clickbait’ she now claims to have an issue with.”

According to Relic, Mackenzie acted hypocritically when she got upset about the other moms sharing clickbait articles about her since she once did the same thing on social media.

The outlet continued, “For a long time, Mackenzie took no issue with posting about the other women. And, while she did eventually stop doing daily postings with us like [some others] do, she still would allow us to occasionally do posts that were about her (like she said in the video).”

Relic didn’t stop there – they accused Mackenzie of being untruthful and feel that the only reason she went on an Instagram tirade was to deflect attention away from herself after the Teen Mom OG reunion drama and her past remarks about Kamala Harris.

“We should also note Mackenzie is far from innocent in her behavior,” Relic added.

“She’s, in the past, texted us, cursing at us over articles we’ve never written and then used us to get her truth out there.”

“It is our feeling that her ‘calling us out’ isn’t about us, but to seek revenge on the other women for them excluding her and to cover up her racist comments,” Relic continued.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Mackenzie was excluded from promotional pics and videos while the rest of the cast of Teen Mom OG — Catelynn Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, and Amber Portwood — carried on without her because of a feud between her and Cheyenne.

Earlier this year, Mackenzie was slammed for a tweet she wrote, referring to Kamala Harris as “colored,” sparking critics to accuse her of racism, which she denied.

Relic shares screenshots of text messages from Mackenzie McKee

“In other texts with us last night, she stated she is calling the girls out and that her business has suffered,” they added. “She didn’t call the girls out; her business suffering is in no way related to stories about her.”

Relic also provided screenshots of text messages from Mackenzie, in which she was offered a $500 flat fee to share an article about her brother Mike’s passing.

In the texts, Relic reached out to Mackenzie after she shared the story about her brother Mike dying, which Monsters & Critics previously reported.

Mike, who had Down syndrome, was an orphan after his parents passed away, so Mackenzie’s mom Angie adopted him when Mackenzie was just a child. He died at age 55 from a blood clot when Mackenzie was just 11 years old.

There was quite a bit of back and forth between Relic and Mackenzie and the Teen Mom OG star was still uncomfortable about the headline that she felt was misleading about a sensitive topic in her personal life. You can see the text messages here.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.