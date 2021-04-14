Teen Mom OG viewers continue to bash Ryan and question his sobriety after latest episode

Fans bash Ryan Edwards and continue to question his sobriety Pic credit: MTV

Throughout this season of Teen Mom OG, fans have continued to question Ryan Edwards’ sobriety.

Ryan has presented as disheveled and unkept which has caused many fans to believe he has been under the influence of drugs.

Ryan’s parents and his wife Mackenzie Edwards have continued to defend him and have insisted that he was not using, but fans have continued to believe otherwise.

In the most recent episode, Taylor McKinney also questioned Ryan’s sobriety and told his wife, Maci Bookout, that he was concerned about Bentley being around him.

Bentley and Ryan were set to attend therapy together, but Taylor thought he should have to take a drug test before the appointment to prove that he was clean.

Following the latest episode, several fans took to Twitter to bash Ryan and share their concerns about his sobriety.

Many Teen Mom OG fans continue to question Ryan’s sobriety and have taken to social media to share their concerns.

One fan sarcastically noted how sober Ryan looked during the episode and added an eye roll emoji.

Another fan compared Ryan to Amber Portwood and asked others to chime in on which parent they thought was worse.

A follower thought that Ryan’s eyes looked high. She also agreed with Taylor that Ryan should take a drug test before attending therapy with Bentley.

Ryan and his family claimed they were fired from Teen Mom OG

New broke recently that Ryan and the Edwards family had been fired from Teen Mom OG.

Ryan’s dad Larry was the first to speak out about the alleged firing and he said that it happened because Maci was mad at them.

During an interview with vlogger Katie Joy, Mackenzie spoke out regarding the firing and claimed that Maci went above production’s head to get their family off of the show.

She said, “We got a call from MTV and Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom. They said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and whatever she does and we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that.”

She also claimed that production planned to call her and Ryan back to the show if Maci’s storyline ran dry.

Ryan wanted nothing to do with returning to the show and said that they were planning to move on and live a normal life.

The Edwards family believes that Maci was behind the firings because she was upset with the way things went down throughout the season.

The Teen Mom OG reunion is set to air next week.

Fans can tune in to watch the drama continue to unfold between Maci and the Edwards family.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.