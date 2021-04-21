Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee wants to know what the ‘hype’ of alcohol is all about


Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG
Mackenzie asked her followers what all the hype is about surrounding drinking alcohol Pic credit: MTV

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG asked her fans what she’s missing not drinking alcohol, and her fans were happy to answer her questions and give her some suggestions about imbibing.

The 26-year-old mom of three wrote, “Someone tell me what the hype of alcohol is? This is not me being judgemental. I just have yet to drink anything I enjoy the taste of. I have to choke it down.”

She added, “And then I have nothing but anxiety attacks and a awful next day headache. Am I missing something?”

A follower of Mackenzie’s thought she should consider her aversion to alcohol a ‘blessing’

One of her fans told her to “Take that as a blessing!”

monsterscriticsreality

610 909

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG had a fun date ax throwing with her husband and revealed she has a ...

View

Apr 19

839 5
Open
Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG had a fun date ax throwing with her husband and revealed she has a “black eye coming on,” but it was from something else.⁠ ⁠ The same day, in the early hours of the morning, Mackenzie took to Twitter to tell her followers, “Im not entirely sure which kid just elbowed my face. But they are all 3 in bed with me, it’s 5:00 am, and I’m up for the day with a black eye coming on. Good morning world.”⁠ ⁠ Catch up on Mackenzie and her "little man" Broncs at our #linkinbio!⁠ ⁠ (📸: @mackenziemckee / Instagram)⁠ ------⁠ #teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #mackenziemckee #teenmomog #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #realitytvshow #mom #momlife #axthrowing #mommy #realitytv #realitytvmoms⁠ ⁠ ⁠

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG had a fun date ax throwing with her husband and revealed she has a “black eye coming on,” but it was from something else.⁠

The same day, in the early hours of the morning, Mackenzie took to Twitter to tell her followers, “Im not entirely sure which kid just elbowed my face. But they are all 3 in bed with me, it’s 5:00 am, and I’m up for the day with a black eye coming on. Good morning world.”⁠

Catch up on Mackenzie and her "little man" Broncs at our #linkinbio!⁠

(📸: @mackenziemckee / Instagram)⁠
------⁠
#teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #mackenziemckee #teenmomog #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #realitytvshow #mom #momlife #axthrowing #mommy #realitytv #realitytvmoms⁠

 ...

839 5

Mackenzie responded, “Everyone calls it a good time though and I’m not having a good time with it so I was wondering if something was actually wrong with me,”

Another one of Mackenzie’s followers had a suggestion for her to add some flavor to alcoholic beverages.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

She said, “I read somewhere someone put mio (that little bottle of water flavoring) into a white claw and it made it taste really good, adds a little sweetness. I haven’t tried it yet but it sounds good to me,”

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG on Twitter
Mackenzie wanted to know if she’s missing something not drinking alcohol Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter
Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG on Twitter
Mackenzie interacted with her fans discussing drinking alcohol. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Despite fans’ suggestions, Mackenzie still didn’t understand the hype

Mackenzie still wasn’t getting what all the hype was about.

She replied, “Right but why make something that makes you feel awful taste good. ? I’m just wondering what everyone is feeling that I’m not,”

A different fan of Mackenzie’s shared their experience with drinking, telling her, “Alcohol used to make me into the person I wish I was. Outgoing and extraverted.”

Mackenzie jokingly replied, “Ya I don’t need any for that”

Yet another fan had a suggestion for Mackenzie and said, “Girl- try a margarita 💁‍♀️”

Mackenzie apparently did not have a good experience with margaritas.

She responded, “I have and 🤢”

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG on Twitter
Mackenzie is not a fan of margaritas. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Mackenzie shares a lot of her personal life with her fans on social media

Mackenzie is open with her fans and shares details about her life through social media.

She made headlines earlier this week for liking social media posts that painted fellow cast member Amber Portwood in a bad light.

Last weekend, Mackenzie shared her full schedule that included an ax-throwing date with husband Josh, getting a black eye, and soaking up the sun with her kids on a Florida beach.

Mackenzie recently announced that she has a “YouTube collab” coming soon with two other nutrition-based ambassadors.

Fans can catch up with Mackenzie and her husband, Josh McKee, next week for the second half of the Teen Mom OG reunion special, airing on Tuesday, April 27 at 8/7c on MTV.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.

Mona Wexler
Latest posts by Mona Wexler (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x