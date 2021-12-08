Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood throws shade at haters while plugging clothing line

Amber Portwood threw some shade at her haters while promoting her new merchandise line. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG veteran Amber Portwood got in a jab at her haters while she plugged her new clothing line, Portwood AF.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Amber announced her new merchandise line, Portwood AF, last month.

Several of the clothing items in Amber’s line seemingly promoted violence, with taglines such as “I’m going to Portwood your a**.”

Teen Mom OG fans called out Amber for her “tone deaf” clothing line, but she later denied that her merchandise has anything to do with promoting violence.

“My new line #portwoodaf does not condone any sort of violence and comments referring that is so do not belong here,” Amber told her naysayers. “This was a fun project that I made taking different sayings from supporters and started wearing myself at first and now sharing with you.”

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood shades her haters while promoting clothing line

Now, Amber is throwing shade at her haters in a new post on her Instagram page.

Amber modeled some pieces from her clothing line in the post she shared on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Wearing her “Fighter for Life” t-shirt while standing on a bed, Amber shared two side-by-side pics, showing off her merchandise.

“Feelin’ myself today 😘,” Amber captioned the post. “Too bad my haters are missing out on this super soft t shirt from PortwoodAF ✨”

Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram shared a screenshot of Amber’s post on their Instagram Feed and Teen Mom OG fans had plenty to say about it.

Teen Mom OG fans call out Amber Portwood for promoting Portwood AF

“Read the room fighter 😂,” commented on Teen Mom OG fan.

Another mocked Amber in the comments and wrote, “lmao she a fighter alright 👊🏻🔪”

“It should’ve said ‘fist fighting my boyfriends for life’,” wrote another one of Amber’s real-life haters.

Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

One fan asked, “fighter for life?🥴 yes because she be abusing all of her partners.”

“We know you’re a fighter – we watched you beat Gary on TV 😭,” posted another Teen Mom OG viewer, referencing the time Amber physically assaulted her baby daddy, Gary Shirley, on an episode of Teen Mom OG.

Amber has been heavily promoting Portwood AF but in one of her latest pics, Teen Mom OG fans felt she looked “creepy.”

The Teen Mom OG veteran and mother of two found unlikely support in another mom from the Teen Mom franchise, Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2.

Kail commented during one of Amber’s Instagram Lives and showed support for her, prompting Teen Mom 2 fans to call out Kail.

They felt that Kail was being hypocritical for supporting Amber, a convicted domestic abuser, after advocating against domestic violence on her podcast.

Amber will be making a dramatic appearance next month when she joins the cast of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

Amber’s former castmate, Farrah Abraham, joined the spinoff and in the latest preview clip promised plenty of drama, so be sure to tune in.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premiere in back-to-back episodes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV.