Amber Portwood denies her new line PortwoodAF promotes violence after backlash from critics

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is denying that her new clothing line, PortwoodAF, promotes violence after receiving backlash.

Amber dropped her new merchandise on Friday, November 5 after teasing her fans about an “amazing project” in the works.

Teen Mom OG fans call Amber Portwood’s new line ‘tone-deaf’

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Amber came under fire by Teen Mom OG fans who felt her clothing line was “tone-deaf.”

Amber’s line includes hoodies, tees, and coffee mugs with various slogans. One such slogan reads, “I’m going to Portwood your a**,” which many Teen Mom OG fans felt was out of line, considering her history of domestic violence.

Amber was arrested for domestic battery in 2019 when she allegedly wielded a machete and chased down her baby daddy, Andrew Glennon, while he held their son, James.

She was also arrested for domestic violence when she attacked her other baby daddy, Gary Shirley. Teen Mom OG viewers watched in shock during a 2010 episode when Amber kicked, pushed, and cursed at Gary.

Now, Amber has taken to her Instagram page to let her followers know that she doesn’t condone violence, and claims that the slogans on her merchandise were thought of by her fans.

Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood says she ‘does not condone’ violence

On Saturday, November 6, just one day after her apparel line dropped, Amber took to Instagram to tell her followers, “There is only room for positive people and energy in this space.💕 If you feel any negative or hateful feelings towards a person then there is no need for you here.”

Amber included a graphic of a woman’s outline in a yoga pose with text that read, “Feel the universe inside of you.”

“My new line #portwoodaf does not condone any sort of violence and comments referring that is so do not belong here,” Amber continued. “This was a fun project that I made taking different sayings from supporters and started wearing myself at first and now sharing with you.”

“Stay positive loves🤗 and don’t make misconceptions for what certain things mean,” the 31-year-old mom of two concluded her post.

Amber recently went on another one of her infamous Instagram Lives to call out her haters and found some surprising support from another mom from the Teen Mom franchise, Kail Lowry.

However, Teen Mom fans bashed Kail for supporting Amber, a convicted abuser, after spreading awareness for domestic violence on her podcast.

Amber suffers from bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder and has struggled to keep her mental illness from affecting her personal relationships, despite seeking the help of prescription medication and therapy.

Amber’s relationship with her daughter Leah Shirley has suffered tremendously as a result of her absence in her daughter’s life. Because of her arrests, Amber currently does not have custody of either Leah or James.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.