Teen Mom OG fans slam Kail Lowry for supporting ‘deadbeat’ Amber Portwood after denouncing domestic violence

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry came under fire when she showed support for another mom from the Teen Mom franchise.

Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG went live on Instagram recently and surprisingly to many Teen Mom OG fans, found support in Kail Lowry.

Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood goes on yet another Instagram rant

In another profanity-ridden rant, repeatedly yelling “F**k you!” at anyone with a negative comment, Amber went off on her haters.

Some fans captured screenshots of Kail Lowry on Amber’s live, leaving encouraging comments.

The screenshots were shared in an Instagram post by Teen Mom Chatter, who gave a brief synopsis of Amber’s online tirade.

Their caption read, “#AmberPortwood went live and started cursing out anyone who said something negative- lather, rinse, repeat. (Someone shared it to the Facebook page, if you missed it and want to hear a typical Amber rant.)”

They continued, “Not worth sharing it here because it is truly the same old thing. However, #KailLowry was on her live… offering support… which is interesting 🧐”

Teen Mom 2’s Kail Lowry shows support for Amber during her Instagram live rant

One of Kail’s comments that were captured in screenshots read, “Don’t pay attention to the haters – they are still following.”

“You still have people who love you girly!” read another comment from Kail.

Kail also replied to Amber when she wrote, “I miss you too! I hope you’re doing well! 💕”

In another comment, Kail claimed she had no idea why Amber was going off and made a comment aimed at Amber’s fans.

“Y’all – I have no idea what’s going on,” Kail told Amber’s followers, “I feel bad I’m out of touch. But send amber some love.”

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 fans who viewed the post found it odd that Kail would support Amber — especially since Kail has been advocating against domestic violence on her podcast for the month of October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Amber has been arrested on multiple occasions for domestic violence and was filmed physically attacking her baby daddy, Gary Shirley.

A criminal investigation was launched after MTV aired the episode of Amber punching Gary and kicking him in the back as he walked down the stairs.

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 fans call out Kail for supporting Amber

One commenter pointed out Kail’s seemingly hypocritical behavior and wrote, “It’s pathetic that Kail dedicated so much time to domestic violence awareness for the month of October on her podcast, bashing her baby daddies for allegedly abusing her… only to go on the live of a girl who has caught felonies behind domestic violence.”

Kail recently told her Coffee Convos podcast listeners that her first baby daddy, Jo Rivera, was verbally and emotionally abusive towards her.

“The way the moms on the show support amber when she is the female version of their deadbeat baby daddies 🥴🥴🥴,” another commenter wrote. “like I’m surprised no mom on the show called Amber out for her for her being a deadbeat.”

Amber, who recently shared an extremely awkward dinner with her estranged daughter, has lost custody of both her daughter Leah and her son James because of her arrests for domestic violence.

