Teen Mom OG fans slam Mackenzie McKee for ‘tacky and gross’ video in front of son Gannon

Mackenzie McKee has come under fire by Teen Mom OG fans who think a video she recorded in front of her son Gannon was “tacky and gross.”

The Teen Mom OG star caught a lot of flak for a now-deleted video that she recorded and shared on TikTok.

Mackenzie recorded the video from the passenger’s seat while her husband Josh McKee was driving, and their eldest son, Gannon, can be seen in the backseat.

Set to the song All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey, the lyrics abruptly changed, and instead of saying “you,” the voiceover said “your d**k.”

Then, some of the lyrics to Cardi B’s song WAP began to play before the video cut off.

Although Mackenzie has since deleted the video, one Teen Mom OG fan recorded it and shared it to a Reddit thread called “Poor Gannon in the backseat.”

Teen Mom OG viewers ripped Mackenzie for recording a “tacky and gross” video in front of their 10-year-old son.

“Tacky and gross,” one Teen Mom OG viewer said of Mackenzie’s video.

“Lol she’s trashy AF for doing this in front of her kid,” commented another Redditor.

The comments continued to roll in, most of them taking aim at Mackenzie’s poor decision to record such a video in front of Gannon.

“WTF .. she’s awful,” read another comment from a Teen Mom OG viewer who felt Mackenzie was out of line.

One Redditor expressed that the TikTok trend Mackenzie was going for isn’t age-appropriate for her kids.

“Yeah this trend isn’t kid friendly,” their comment read. “Like…do this in your room or something or on a parents night out. Not when your kid is in the car. And…don’t show the kid.”

Another Teen Mom OG viewer commented, “Why would she do this trend in front of her kids? Cringey.”

This season of Teen Mom OG was a rough one for Mackenzie.

Her feud with castmate Cheyenne Floyd was reignited, setting off feuds with her other castmates during the Teen Mom OG reunion special.

Mackenzie wasn’t included with the rest of the cast for the reunion, nor was she asked to participate in the Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which airs next month.

Although Mackenzie took a brief hiatus from social media amid her feud with her castmates, she’s back to recording videos and interacting with her fans.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.