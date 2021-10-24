Mackenzie McKee deletes Instagram after Cheyenne Floyd accuses her of ‘bullying,’ reignites Teen Mom OG feud

Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout, and Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

Things got heated between Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout, and Mackenzie McKee during the taping of the Teen Mom OG reunion.

Cheyenne and Mackenzie already had beef with each other, stemming from a feud earlier this year.

Teen Mom OG castmates Cheyenne Floyd and Mackenzie McKee’s previous feud

Mackenzie came under fire when she used a racially insensitive word to describe Kamala Harris in a tweet, sparking MTV to “force” her into educational training.

At the time, Mackenzie apologized for her remarks and how she was portrayed, ahead of an episode of Teen Mom OG.

Mackenzie accused MTV of not allowing her to apologize in the way she wanted about the comment she made.

Cheyenne got involved when Mackenzie reached out to her to personally apologize and the two planned on going live on Instagram to share their conversation.

Once MTV found out about the plan, Cheyenne changed her tune and flipped the script on Mackenzie, refusing to go on the Instagram live with her and calling her “ignorant.”

Now, fast-forward six months, and Cheyenne and Mackenzie found themselves facing each other at the taping for this season’s Teen Mom OG reunion.

The cast of Teen Mom OG gathered together to film the reunion, many of them sharing pics and videos on social media.

Maci Bookout’s post reignites Cheyenne and Mackenzie’s feud

Maci Bookout took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself with castmates Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra, and Cheyenne Floyd. Mackenzie was notably absent from the video.

Maci tagged Amber, Catelynn, and Cheyenne and captioned her post, “I’d take great friends over nice things any day! #sistersforever #tmogfamily 💜💯💪🏻🍾🥰 I’m so blessed to have these women in my life! #weloveus”

Mackenzie commented on the post, “Chey hates me so I did it solo. They are editing me in,” after many noticed she was the only cast member missing in the video.

Maci shot back, however, and told Mackenzie, “With all due respect @MackenzieMckee there is no editing on my Instagram page, and if we’re going to call things out we can start now.”

“As far as I am concerned, you’re far too worried about how you’re portrayed to people than you are on how you treat people.”

“If you prefer, we can continue this conversation elsewhere. If not, I won’t take offense to you unfollowing me.”

“Next time you want to say something that starts a conversation, please don’t delete it,” Maci ended her response.

Cheyenne lashes out at Mackenzie

Things heated up when Cheyenne took to her own Instagram account to throw shade at Mackenzie for being “delusional” and accusing her husband Josh McKee of saying he thought Cheyenne would be an “angry black woman.”

“You have an odd fixation on me,” Cheyenne wrote in her Instagram Story. “Your rendition of how things happened are beyond delusional and I wish you would focus on yourself and leave me alone. @MackenzieMcKee”

Mackenzie has since deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.