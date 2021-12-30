Teen Mom OG fans rip Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge for copying Cheyenne Floyd’s photo idea

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge’s Christmas pic looked a lot like Cheyenne Floyd’s from last year. Pic credit: MTV

Cory Wharton and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge came under fire by Teen Mom OG fans who feel the couple copied Cheyenne Floyd’s idea for family Christmas pics.

Cory Wharton is in a unique position in that he has appeared on several different shows on MTV throughout the years, including The Challenge, Ex on the Beach, and Teen Mom OG.

The 30-year-old reality TV star shares his four-year-old daughter Ryder with Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG and his one-year-old daughter Mila with his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge.

For this year’s Christmas photos, which spurred pregnancy rumors, Cory and Taylor decided to have some fun with their family photoshoot.

As Cory stood wrapped head-to-toe in Christmas lights, Taylor held their daughter Mila while Ryder held the string of lights wrapped around her dad.

Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton’s family Christmas pic eerily similar to ex Cheyenne Floyd’s

One fan account page, Teen Mom Tea on Instagram, shared Cory’s pic alongside his other baby mama, Cheyenne Floyd’s Christmas pics from last year.

Interestingly, Cory and Taylor’s 2021 Christmas pic looked nearly identical to the one Cheyenne shared of herself, her fiance Zach Davis, and her daughter Ryder in 2020.

Teen Mom OG fans commented on the pics and felt that Cory and Taylor copied Cheyenne and Zach’s idea from last year.

Teen Mom OG viewers think Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge copied Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis’ photo idea

One commenter felt that Cory and Taylor try to copy everything Cheyenne and Zach do and wrote, “I’m sorry but Corey and Taylor are the off brand Cheyenne and Zach 🤷🏽‍♀️😭.”

“Someone had time to figure this out 🥴,” wrote another fan who felt Cory and Taylor should have been able to figure out how similar their photos were.

“This is messy tho js,” wrote another Teen Mom OG fan.

One eagle-eyed fan even noticed that Cory and Zach were wearing nearly identical outfits and Cheyenne and Taylor both sported form-fitting black dresses in each of their respective pics.

Their comment read, “The parents have the same outfits on 😂.”

Although Cory and Cheyenne are no longer together, they’ve done a fantastic job of learning how to co-parent their daughter Ryder and Teen Mom OG fans adore it.

But although everything seems to be copacetic between Cheyenne and Cory these days, Cheyenne recently admitted that have had their fair share of struggles too.

“We have our good days. We have our bad days,” Cheyenne said in September during an interview with In Touch. “We take co-parenting day by day.”

